Mazda MX-30 Looks Stable for an Electric Crossover During Moose Test

The MX-30 is perhaps one of the strangest vehicles Mazda has launched in many years. Many dismiss it as just a gimmick or the company didn't actually want to build. But the moose test reveals it's more than just a gimmick.
Sometimes, we get the feeling Mazda created the regular CX-30 just because the segment needed to be filled, but the MX-30 is what they actually liked working on. It's got a brooding roof and rear doors which will be difficult to open in tight spaces. In short, it's a cool kind of crossover.
If you buy the MX-30, you'll probably do most of your driving around town, but the people over at KM77 still wanted to subject it to the moose test. Who knows, maybe you're driving back from your aunt's place in the suburbs when a wild moose jumps in front. Can the Mazda avoid it or are you looking at some costly repairs?
The maximum speed at which the test was performed safely is 74 km/h or 46 mph. However, you can see in the video that it almost did the deed at 75 km/h (47 mph), just that one cone got in the way. The result isn't fantastic. But the testers did note that its handling was predictable and stable. Also, the speed matches the best one achieved by the normal and significantly lighter CX-30 crossover model and is visibly quicker than the Kia e-Soul, which would be a direct rival.
The moose test is designed to replicate a crash avoidance scenario where a wild animal appears in the middle of the road. It shows at what kind of speed you can safely avoid it and get back in your lane. In the past year, we've seen a lot of compact cars do badly, from the VW Golf to the Mercedes CLA-Class. It seems the moose isn't a badge snob.
