Mazda Miata Homage Design Project Unofficially Goes Back to the NA MX-5 Roots

The Japanese automaker Mazda had a great running during the first six months in America - Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported its January through June sales rose by more than 10% to 202,486 units.
Both the cars sector and the crossover SUV department outperformed the larger market – plus 5.8% for the former and another 10.7% for the latter. Naturally, CUVs took the lion's share with more than 180k total deliveries, but there were passenger car highlights that are worthy of talking about – such as the Mazda3 Sedan that jumped more than 32% and others that are best forgotten, such as the legendary MX-5 Miata series dropping almost the same (-27.4%).
The current fourth generation of the iconic MX-5 came to life for the first time at Mazda's Hiroshima plant in Japan in the spring of 2015, and now, almost a decade later, it is starting to grow long in the tooth, despite the trio of refreshes performed in 2018, 2021, and for the current model year. As such, it is no wonder that many folks are actively considering what Mazda will do when it's time to switch to the fifth NE iteration. Well, if you ask the parallel universes of vehicular CGI and let the imaginative realm of digital car content creators have its way, it's going to be a wacky response.
More precisely, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to this independent design project created by Paweł Dworczyk – it's called simply 'Miata' and represents an homage to the original NA Mazda MX-5. As such, this tribute design project aims to "retain the distinctive characteristics and features of the original model" – albeit with the added twist of turning this minimalist MX-5 into a roofless open top, just like the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, McLaren Elva, Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, or others like it.
However, unlike the latter speedsters, this little Mazda would still retain its proverbial affordability while also going back to its roots established in 1989. The coordinates of the pixel master are simple – he wanted a lightweight construction, minimalist design, balanced dynamics, and a (gated) manual transmission. While the exterior has the casual styling of the original MX-5, the interior is an even bigger mix of old- and new school, thanks to the full-width screen on the dashboard, the fabrics used for the seats and headrests, or the rear exterior cameras.
So, what do you think about this unofficial, hypothetical independent project? Should Mazda go back to its roots and try to reinvent the MX-5 with an eye toward the past and another to the future, or go on the subtle evolutionary path that it has used with the NC and ND models?
