autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Mazda Is Committed To SkyActiv-R Engine And RX-9 Rotary Sports Car

3 Dec 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It’s been one too many years since the RX-8 went out of production (2012) and since the rumor mill started advocating for the RX-9. Mazda kept the flames burning with snippets of information, culminating with the RX-Vision Concept and the Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 business plan.
42 photos
Mazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda RX-Vision ConceptMazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda Door Support Structure of Automotive Vehicle (rumored RX-9 rotary sports car)Mazda patents rotary engine for plug-in hybrid range extenderMazda patents rotary engine for plug-in hybrid range extenderMazda patents rotary engine for plug-in hybrid range extenderMazda patents rotary engine for plug-in hybrid range extenderSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent imageSkyActiv-R rotary engine patent image
The RX-Vision, which came out in 2015, is more than just a preview of what the RX-9 would look like once Mazda is ready to put it into production. The most important detail of the concept hides under the hood, with the RX-Vision being powered by the brand-new SkyActiv-R rotary.

In these past two years since the concept made jaws drop at the Tokyo Motor Show, countless patents and more-or-less official information fueled the rumor mill even further, with enthusiasts of the RX series of rotary-powered sports cars hoping that the newcomer will become a reality in 2020.

There are a handful of stages Mazda has to go through by then, including the launch of the SkyActiv-X powertrain and the 2019 battery-powered EV with the SkyActiv-R rotary acting as a range extender. For a small company like Mazda, investment money is limited and more commercially viable applications have more priority than an enthusiast-minded product.

That doesn’t mean Mazda won’t do the RX-9, and further confirmation comes from Julien Montousse. The design director at Mazda North America declared: “When I go to Hiroshima [the automaker’s stomping ground and base of operations], there are some buildings where I’m not even allowed to go, where you know they’re working on something that they truly trust is the future, there’s such passion, and they’re protecting it to a point where I can’t even have access, but I know it’s very promising.”

Mr. Montousse told Motoring that Mazda never stopped working on the rotary engine for the past 15 years, highlighting the “considerable investment behind it.” Though the RX-9 is not on the official roadmap, head of Mazda North America, Masahiro Moro, had this to say about the unofficial roadmap: “We have dedicated engineers for it [the RX-9].”

The bottom line is, have patience and the RX-9 will eventually be added to the lineup as the new halo model, right above the MX-5 Miata and MX-5 RF.
2020 Mazda RX-9 SkyActiv-R Mazda RX-9 sports car Mazda rotary engine wankel
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MAZDA models:
MAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  