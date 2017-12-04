Mazda i-Activ AWD Considered For U.S.-spec Mazda3 And Mazda6

When it comes to Mazda
, you will be hard pressed to find an all-wheel-drive option on models that aren’t crossovers or SUVs. There is one exception to the rule - the Japanese market - where i-Activ AWD
is also offered in the subcompact 2, compact 3, and mid-size 6.
In the United States, Mazda limits all-wheel-drive to the CX-3, CX-5, and CX-9, which begs a bit of a question from people who aren’t in the market for a utility vehicle. On the sidelines of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
, president of Mazda North America, Masahiro Moro, acknowledged that there is huge demand for an AWD option in this part of the world.
“Four-wheel-drive becomes a premium queue for U.S. consumers, and obviously I have asked our R&D department to think about how we can accommodate four-wheel-drive capability in the future,”
he told Car Advice
, but don’t expect any change to take place in the next model year.
Moro highlights that Mazda can’t combine i-Activ AWD with the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in sedan applications such as the 2018 Mazda6, so that’s that. Come 2019, the SkyActiv-Body 2 and SkyActiv-Chassis 2
will hopefully allow Mazda to integrated AWD in its sedans.
i-Activ AWD can transfer as much as 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear axle with the help of a power coupler about the size of a coffee can. The amount of torque sent to the rearmost wheels depends on the level of current flowing through electromagnets that lock a cylinder full of clutches.
To ensure a quick response time, the Torque Control System transfers a small amount of torque to the rear even when the Front-wheel Slip-warning Detection System doesn’t detect any slippage. This “stand-by torque”
feature helps i-Activ AWD transition from FWD
to AWD at a moment’s notice, as smoothly as possible.