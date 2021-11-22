Mazda Fuel Pump Issue Prompts the Recall of 121,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

More on this:

1 Mazda Races Demio Running on Biofuel to Showcase Next-Generation Fuel

2 2022 Mazda CX-60 Spy Video Reveals Coupe Profile, Squinty Front End

3 Mazda Teases New Crossover, Looks Like the 2022 CX-50 to Us

4 Tuned Mazda RX-7 Drag Races Ferrari 458, All Efforts Are in Vain

5 Assetto Corsa 1990 F1 Car Gets Strange New Engine, Sounds Like 700 Bees