Mazda Fuel Pump Issue Prompts the Recall of 121,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

Part of the Toyota Group, the Denso Corporation is no stranger to quality issues and price fixing. On this occasion, we’ll cover a Mazda-exclusive recall that involves subpar fuel pumps produced by the OEM supplier.
Two years ago, Mazda received an overseas complaint which reported the engine would not start due to a knackered fuel pump. From April through August 2019, it was confirmed the fuel pump didn’t function properly because of a deformed impeller that interfered with the body of the pump.
As part of the investigation, Mazda further observed surface cracks in the impeller surface. Come September 2019, the Japanese automaker decided to recall the CX-5 compact utility vehicle in China. That recall was extended to many other markets, and obviously enough, other nameplates were added to the tally. Following yet another investigation, the Quality Audit Committee determined to conduct a proactive field action that covers a whopping 121,038 vehicles made for the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Based on the main photo, you can already tell the MX-5 Miata is affected. The lightweight roadster is joined by the 2018 Mazda6 sedan, 2018 Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, 2019 to 2020 Mazda2, 2018 to 2019 CX-9, 2018 to 2019 CX-5, and the 2019 CX-3. The company highlights that remedy fuel pumps were manufactured with more resin material for the impeller that eliminates the cracking and deformation conditions mentioned just earlier.
A total of three component part numbers are listed in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: PE03-13350, PYFL-13350, and P54P-13350. Dealers have been informed of the callback earlier this month while known U.S. customers will be notified in January 2022.
In case of the check engine light coming on and/or abnormal engine operation at idle and under load, it wouldn’t be a clever idea to nurse your vehicle home because the fuel pump may go kaput when least expected.
