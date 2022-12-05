Mazda Forgot to Install Some Parts on Certain Mazda2 Cars, Now They Are Recalling Them

Truth be told, it actually sounds worse than it is, because we are talking about the headlamp horizontal aiming prevention cap, but you know what they say, this part today, the steering wheel tomorrow.
Jokes aside, it was actually Mazda’s North American branch that informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the defect that affects several Mazda2 cars, from the 2020 and 2021 model years.
Due to the missing headlamp horizontal aiming prevention cap, the vehicles in question fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for headlight adjustability. On the plus side, there were no accidents or injuries reported due to this condition, and on another plus side, only 226 units are affected, Mazda says, and all of them are found in Puerto Rico.
The official press release dropped by the Japanese company at the end of last week doesn’t say anything more about this topic, other than the fact that owners will be notified via mail. As usual, all work will be carried out free of charge. We also did some digging on the safety watchdog’s website, and found nothing about the Mazda2 that was sold in the United States.
Last time we wrote about a Mazda2 recall was late last year, due to a completely different defect. A fuel pump failure, blamed on the supplier, Japan’s Denso Corporation, which could lead to stalling and/or the engine not starting, was the main reason for issuing it, and it affected 121,038 Mazda vehicles in North America, with a 1% estimated defect rate. The cars involved were the 2019-2020 Mazda2, 2018 Mazda3, Mazda6, 2019 CX-3, and 2018-2019 MX-5, CX-5, and CX-9. Owners heard from the manufacturer at the beginning of 2022, around two months after dealers were informed on the matter, and their rides have already been fixed, free of charge.
