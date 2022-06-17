Mazda Details New Rhodium White Body Color, Created Using Unique Painting Technology

Mazda has created a new color, dubbed Rhodium White, created using a unique painting technology, which is called Takuminuri. This new body color joins Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Premium as the carmaker’s third signature color and will debut on the all-new CX-60 this autumn.
According to Mazda, Rhodium White is a pure white inspired by Japanese aesthetics, where one would find beauty in simplicity and the absence of “superfluous elements”. Furthermore, the paint’s fine grain is said to accentuate the shadows on the surface of the car, thus complementing the metallic texture of Rhodium White.
In order to create this color, the Japanese brand used an advanced technology which reduces the environmental impact of the painting process – thus keeping with the company’s long-term Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision.
This so-called Takuminuri process (Takumi means master craftsman and Nuri means painting), uses cutting-edge painting robots which utilize data obtained through simulation painting with Mazda’s best craftsmen, resulting in a precise, high-quality hand-sprayed finish.
Mazda basically developed this color using only three layers: a clear layer, a reflective layer and a colored layer, the latter featuring a new white pigment with a silky smooth, fine-grain white. Furthermore, Mazda was able to reduce the thickness of the clear coat by up to 30%, resulting in a more efficient use of resources and a reduction of CO2 emissions during production.
The Hiroshima-based carmaker also used a method “in which paint containing ultra-thin, high luminance aluminium flakes are applied meticulously to achieve a uniform thickness and which then dramatically shrink in volume during the drying process for the reflective layer. The result is an extremely thin reflective layer of approximately 0.5 microns or about 7 per cent of the thickness of a typical reflective layer”.
The all-new Mazda CX-60 crossover will be offered with a choice of 8 body colors: Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Platinum Quartz, Arctic White, Rhodium White, Machine Grey and Soul Red Crystal.
