Mazda CX-90 Enters 2025 MY Stateside, Gains New Premium Sport Grade

Mazda has announced a series of updates for the CX-90 as the crossover has entered the 2025 model year, which may be modest, but this is not a mid-cycle refresh. Thus, the model sports a few novelties, the biggest of which is the introduction of the Premium Sport trim level.
Building on the preferred specification, it adds a glossy black look to the grille, additional black elements like those on the bumpers, door garnish, roof rails, and side mirror casings, a special logo on the front fenders, and comes with 21-inch wheels with a black metallic finish.
Additional gizmos on this model include the panoramic moonroof, electric tailgate, 12.3-inch digital cluster, head-up display, Bose audio, electrically adjustable driver's seat with two memory settings, enhanced illumination, satellite radio, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, etc. Safety features include head-on traffic avoidance assist, cruising and traffic support, blind spot assist, road keep assist, emergency lane keeping, and others.
The base 2025 Mazda CX-90, which comes in the Turbo Select configuration, continues to start at $37,845. The Turbo Preferred is $500 pricier as it now starts at $40,945. Next comes the Turbo Premium Sport, which is the new addition mentioned above, followed by the Turbo Premium Plus, which kicks off at $49,400. The base PHEV is offered in the Preferred configuration from $49,945. The PHEV Premium Sport sits above it and below the Premium Plus that's offered from $57,950. The Turbo S Premium and Turbo S Premium Plus kick off at $52,950 and $56,450, respectively.
Additional changes for the 2025 model year include the larger 12.3-inch infotainment system added to the Preferred trim levels, with smartphone connectivity, joined by parking sensors at both ends and a new wireless charging pad. This is why the Turbo Preferred version of the 2025 Mazda CX-90 has become $500 more expensive for the latest model year. Details surrounding the full equipment list for the 2025 MY are available in the press release attached below, and for the complete pricing details of each trim level (MSRP), you will have to check out the photo gallery.
Additional gizmos on this model include the panoramic moonroof, electric tailgate, 12.3-inch digital cluster, head-up display, Bose audio, electrically adjustable driver's seat with two memory settings, enhanced illumination, satellite radio, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, etc. Safety features include head-on traffic avoidance assist, cruising and traffic support, blind spot assist, road keep assist, emergency lane keeping, and others.
Pricing for the new Mazda CX-90 Premium Sport starts at $46,400 with the 3.3L motor and $54,900 with the plug-in hybrid. The e-Skyactiv G 3.3L inline-six is a turbocharged engine that delivers 340 hp (345 ps/254 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque on upper specs. Lesser models come with a 3.3L turbo, making 280 hp (284 ps/209 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). The PHEV combines a 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery. It enjoys 323 hp (328 ps/241 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) and offers a zero-emission range of 26 miles (42 km).
The base 2025 Mazda CX-90, which comes in the Turbo Select configuration, continues to start at $37,845. The Turbo Preferred is $500 pricier as it now starts at $40,945. Next comes the Turbo Premium Sport, which is the new addition mentioned above, followed by the Turbo Premium Plus, which kicks off at $49,400. The base PHEV is offered in the Preferred configuration from $49,945. The PHEV Premium Sport sits above it and below the Premium Plus that's offered from $57,950. The Turbo S Premium and Turbo S Premium Plus kick off at $52,950 and $56,450, respectively.
Additional changes for the 2025 model year include the larger 12.3-inch infotainment system added to the Preferred trim levels, with smartphone connectivity, joined by parking sensors at both ends and a new wireless charging pad. This is why the Turbo Preferred version of the 2025 Mazda CX-90 has become $500 more expensive for the latest model year. Details surrounding the full equipment list for the 2025 MY are available in the press release attached below, and for the complete pricing details of each trim level (MSRP), you will have to check out the photo gallery.