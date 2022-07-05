Mazda CX-60 e-SkyActiv D Specifications Revealed, Is Company's First I6 Diesel

Mazda has announced an entirely new engine in its line-up, which will mark its debut under the hood of the CX-60. We are writing about the 3.3-liter, inline-six-cylinder diesel engine that Mazda calls e-Skyactiv D. It will come in two power versions, with up to 254 metric horsepower (250 horsepower), and it will have CO2 emissions as low as 127 grams per kilometer, Mazda notes.
The new unit will be added to the Mazda CX-60 lineup in 2023 and will join the existing PHEV version, which is already available to order. The diesel engine that Mazda has developed for the CX-60, and possibly not just for it, is part of the company's "Multi-Solution Approach." In other words, Mazda does not want to put all its eggs in one basket and wants to have something for every customer group.
Mazda's latest engine is entirely new, and it is a first for the brand, as they have not had an inline-six-cylinder cylinder engine before. The unit is a bit unexpected in today's downsized world, as it has a large displacement, of 3.3 liters, which is bigger than what is normally found in the SUV segment. The Japanese marque calls its strategy "right-sizing," and it uses displacement to obtain a balance between torque, fuel efficiency, and power.
Do not worry, as Mazda claims that the unit is one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, with a thermal efficiency of over 40 percent. The 3,283-cc (ca. 200 cui) unit is longitudinally installed under the hood of the CX-60 and features common rail direct injection. It comes with Mazda's M Hybrid Boost system, which is a 48-volt hybrid setup, along with a new system, called DCPCI.
The acronym seen above stands for Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition, and Mazda says it is one of the main reasons why its latest diesel is one of the cleanest in the world. The Japanese brand has not explained the system in detail, but its description sounds like it involves a precombustion chamber.
The company claims that CO2 emissions can go as low as 127 grams per kilometer, for the 200 metric horsepower (197 horsepower) variant with rear-wheel drive, while keeping fuel economy at 57.6 imperial mpg (ca. 4.9 liters/100 km).
The high-horsepower version comes with all-wheel drive as standard (Mazda's i-Activ AWD system), and it can sprint from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 7.4 seconds.
Top speed will be 219 kph, while peak torque is 550 Nm (ca. 404 lb.-ft.), which is better than the hybrid. Meanwhile, the WLTP average fuel consumption for this variant is 53.3 imperial mpg (ca. 5.3 liters/100 km), while CO2 emissions are rated at 137 grams per kilometer.
Thanks to this engine, Mazda's diesel-powered CX-60 will have a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (about 5511.55 lb.), the carmaker notes. When weight is concerned, the company claims that its 3.3-liter unit weighs "similar to the 2.2-liter" Skyactiv-D unit used in the CX-5, which is impressive, but still does not provide any figures.
