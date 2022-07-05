Mazda CX-60 e-SkyActiv D Specifications Revealed, Is Company's First I6 Diesel

Mazda has announced an entirely new engine in its line-up, which will mark its debut under the hood of the CX-60. We are writing about the 3.3-liter, inline-six-cylinder diesel engine that Mazda calls e-Skyactiv D. It will come in two power versions, with up to 254 metric horsepower (250 horsepower), and it will have CO2 emissions as low as 127 grams per kilometer, Mazda notes.

