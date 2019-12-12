autoevolution
 

Mazda CX-5 Updated in Japan for 2020 Model Year

Looking beyond the marketing claptrap, the CX-5 is pretty much the same vehicle under the skin as it was when the first generation started production in 2012. As a stretch. the extensive redesign for 2017 may be considered a different generation from the original, but nevertheless, the best-selling Mazda out there still feels fresh thanks to incremental improvements.
Mazda’s attention for the CX-5 can be summed up by the 2016.5 update, half a model year that got more features as standard, including a rearview camera, 7.0-inch infotainment, and satellite navigation for a few dollars more than the 2016. Can you name other automakers willing to update a model knowing that the next gen is right around the corner?

Fast-forward to the 2020 model year, and the Japanese specification has been bettered by different software for the i-Activ all-wheel drive. A few lines of code have been added to the system “to support the smooth escape” from sticky situations and “to enhance the off-road capability” of the CX-5. To make this possible, the traction control system has been programmed to assist the i-Activ AWD whenever needed.

The touchscreen infotainment’s display has also grown from seven to eight inches, and as far as NVH is concerned, Mazda has opted to equip the CX-5 with more soundproofing material. Another newity for the 2020 model year in Japan is the Polymetal Gray Metallic paint option, joined by an accessories package called “TOUGH-SPORT STYLE.”

Looking beyond the caps lock and pompous nomenclature, this package adds a bit of chrome garnishing to the front and rear parts of the underbody, roof rails, all-weather floor mats, and a luggage tray for an additional 125,500 yen over the starting price. Mazda also recommends the optional Brilliant Black mirror covers and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

The CX-5 with the SkyActiv-G 2.5 engine and all-wheel drive has gained a special edition called 25S Silk Beige Selection, priced at 3,195,500 yen as opposed to 3,085,500 for the 25S Proactive and 2,849,000 for the 25S. It may not be obvious, but this trim level is all about the color and smoothness of the Gran Lux Suede upholstery as well as LED lighting.

Elsewhere in the range, the CX-5 for the JDM is available with two other engines paired to the standard SkyActic-Drive automatic transmission. These are the SkyActiv-G 2.0 gasoline engine and the SkyActiv-D 2.2 diesel with a twin-turbo setup and sequential chargers.
