Mazda CX-3 Crash Turns into Epic 2-Wheel Save in China

They say that China doesn't make any race car drivers, but this guy pulled such an epic save that even Mark Higgins would say "hmm, not bad!"





Jokes aside, the video is only 15 seconds long, and the lack of audio impedes our understanding of what's going on. Either the driver of the car filming the incident was rear-ended by the Mazda, or it hit that concrete barrier. We're inclined towards the latter since such radical car-to-car crashes usually happen when somebody gets cut off or at intersections.



So presumably after hitting a barrier, the driver of the CX-3 drives on two wheels over two lanes. But he doesn't jerk the steering wheel too hard and eventually does a soft landing on the road's shoulder, barely missing the wall.



Don't get us wrong; it's probably going to need new shocks on that side, or at least some realignment. Hopefully, the driver manages to find this YouTube video, because, without it, nobody will ever believe he drove a crossover on two wheels. If you know the Hong Kong resident, do him a favor and point him towards this story.



As much as we like how the underbelly of the CX-3 looks, we need to talk about other cars too. According to Guinness, the longest distance traveled by car on two wheels is 371.06 km (230.57 miles), by Michele Pilia (Italy) at Sant'Elia Stadium, Italy. In 2009, he set this record with an E30 BMW 316 with double gas tanks.



Another BMW holds the top speed record, 115.742 mph, while the



If a gearhead resided behind the wheel of this white Mazda CX-3, then he too probably said something along the lines of "that was the biggest moment of my life," just like Higgins. And if it's a girl, she probably said something along the lines of "finally, my lipstick is perfect."Jokes aside, the video is only 15 seconds long, and the lack of audio impedes our understanding of what's going on. Either the driver of the car filming the incident was rear-ended by the Mazda, or it hit that concrete barrier. We're inclined towards the latter since such radical car-to-car crashes usually happen when somebody gets cut off or at intersections.So presumably after hitting a barrier, the driver of the CX-3 drives on two wheels over two lanes. But he doesn't jerk the steering wheel too hard and eventually does a soft landing on the road's shoulder, barely missing the wall.Don't get us wrong; it's probably going to need new shocks on that side, or at least some realignment. Hopefully, the driver manages to find this YouTube video, because, without it, nobody will ever believe he drove a crossover on two wheels. If you know the Hong Kong resident, do him a favor and point him towards this story.As much as we like how the underbelly of the CX-3 looks, we need to talk about other cars too. According to Guinness, the longest distance traveled by car on two wheels is 371.06 km (230.57 miles), by Michele Pilia (Italy) at Sant'Elia Stadium, Italy. In 2009, he set this record with an E30 BMW 316 with double gas tanks.Another BMW holds the top speed record, 115.742 mph, while the Nissan Juke Nismo RS was crowned in 2015 as the fastest car on two weeks over a mile. It's pretty insane stuff, but we're still rooting for the Hong Kong driver to set his own record.