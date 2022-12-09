Mazda Celebrates Two Decades of Sedan Zoom-Zoom With Mazda6 20th Anniversary Model

Recently, a factory-spec Mazda MX-5 Miata finished a 1,000-mile (1,609 km) road trip using nothing but fossil-free sustainable fuel.
And fans are already gearing up for the next generation, with an electrified roadster coming to a dealership near them around 2026. But before all those achievements are complete there is still a lot of time, and many more milestones to tick. Starting with the 20th anniversary of an elderly sedan.
Mazda’s core lineup has included a classic compact, then mid-size sedan ever since the Japanese automaker introduced the Capella – better known as 626 in North America or Europe – back in 1970. But after six generations, the company decided it was time to shorten the naming fuss to Atenza – aka Mazda6, internationally.
The latter first appeared back in 2002 for the 2003 model year and is currently going through a mid-life crisis with the third generation being quite elderly (launched in 2012) and not available across all markets, anymore. Especially in North America, it is considered a big absentee, but that is not the case in Australia.
Over in the land Down Under, even better, Mazda is preparing the launch of a special edition 20th Anniversary Mazda6 for next year, “alongside a series of dynamic, design and connectivity updates to the line-up.” Still going strong in terms of sales in Australia, the Mazda6 will receive a flagship limited series based on the top Atenza trim and it will be available in fresh Artisan Red metallic or Rhodium White shades.
Anniversary badges are on the front fenders, along with a high-gloss silver grille and matching 19-inch alloy wheels. The cockpit gets a touch of Takumi craftsmanship with “a tan color palette, Leganu synthetic suede, and Nappa leather,” plus embossed front seat headrests. The Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbo engine now has more power (173 kW/232 hp), the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed auto has been updated, and all models across the range “benefit from improved dynamic performance.”
