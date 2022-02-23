Mayweather Jr.'s NASCAR Team Was Penalized, You Can Easily Guess Why

NASCAR confirmed measures were taken against Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing). They were found guilty of breaking Sections 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR Rule Book. Here’s what that means.
You might have been expecting news about penalties applied to Team Penske and RFK Racing after officials confiscated their wheels. That’s not what’s happening. Instead, NASCAR announced that The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing) will face some restrictive measures for losing wheels from the race car. The same penalty was applied for Kaulig Racing. Both teams used Chevrolet Camaros.
According to NASCAR, these penalties were in accordance with Sections 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR Rule Book that say the punishment is needed for “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle with the note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event.”
NASCAR confirmed that TMT Racing’s crew chief and crew members will miss the four championship events. That means Tony Eury Jr., Chris Zima, and Aaron Powell will have to sit on the bench.
Similarly, Kaulig Racing will have to manage without Trent Owens, Jacob Nelson, and Marshall McFadden for the next four stages of NASCAR.
Both teams’ race drivers are safe and will continue racing.
While penalizing TMT Racing and Kaulig Racing, NASCAR also confirmed that there were no measures taken against Team Penske and RFK Racing. Instead, officials talked with the teams on others that shared the same worries and reached an agreement.
“NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams this week to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race,” said the official statement.
This confirms what NASCAR President said before the Daytona 500 about the new cars getting no special treatment.
NASCAR Cup Series continues on Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway for Sunday’s Wise Power 400.
