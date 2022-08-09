Maybe GM Design Should Have Allowed the 2023 Colorado Trail Boss to Look Like This

Some people have eagerly closed the 2023 Chevy Colorado mid-size pickup truck release chapter and already look forward to meeting its beefier 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X sibling.
Not GM Design, though, which is slowly peeling off the behind-the-scenes looks of what the Colorado Trail Boss might have been... in an alternate design universe. As always, this is not the first time we get to see a bundle of ideation sketches from within the official making-of process. And, of course, many might add that they are slightly better than reality.
Some of these “strong sketches” are pretty close to what happened in the real world, but fans do not seem that pleased about them either – a few dubbed them boring or only fit “for the Chinese market.” But there was also a set from designer Scott Wassell that hit the Trail Boss mark right where it hurts most – at the front, where the real-world design is a bit quirky due to the ample black plastic surfaces.
The ideation sketches, on the other hand, are a tad more aggressive and feature a different styling for the main and secondary lights – almost turning them into a cool split headlight style. Interestingly, this set was met with near-universal approval and some Chevy fans even thought it could be uprated to suit the next-generation Silverado full-size pickup truck!
As for Colorado, the 2023 model year is said to be an all-new affair (based on the use of the 31XX-2 platform, some will spiritedly debate that) and packs not just the refreshed styling or a decidedly modern interior but also a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine which can be had in a trio of flavors.
The base Turbo model has 237 horsepower, followed by 310 hp (standard on Z71 and Trail Boss trims) for the Plus, and a higher torque figure of 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) compared to 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) on the High-Output version serving the flagship ZR2 grade.
