Maybach, Bentley, Roll-Royce Drag Race in Australia, Cubic Dollars Can't Beat Electricity

‘My quarter-million-dollar luxury ride is a fabulous drag racer,’ said absolutely no one ever, mostly because the overly-expensive automobiles aren’t built to smoke tires, competitors, or proper fast cars in a 1,320-foot dash. Naturally, a drag race between three of the most prestigious brands in the world is a must. Two posh Brits and one badge-priced German duke it out in the Australian outback until a humble EV from Asia steps in.
A Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes-Maybach, and a Bentley meet up in the middle of nowhere (read ‘about two and a half hours inland from Perth, Australia, to the small town of Wyalkatchem’), and that’s not even a joke. The Aussie gearheads from CarExpert worked their tailpipes off to pull off this impressive stunt (with two helping hands from a particular carmaker and one certain billionaire car nut from the Southern hemisphere).
This four-way drag race is the answer to the question we didn’t know we had to ask, but here it goes Bentley Flying Spur S V8 against Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12 versus Rolls-Royce Dawn V12. The winner stands and goes up against the next contender until the definitive victor is proclaimed. The catch is that the quickest internal combustion-powered limousine gets to flex its silk tuxedo against a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Without question, the real race is between the pricey brands, as the Korean electric wonder has proven itself in face-offs against really fast, thoroughbred track weapons (think ‘McLaren P1 GTR’-level rapid). However, what’s the fun of dragging one million bucks’ worth of luxury automobiles into the desert only to settle a blue-blooded beef (that most gearheads out there wouldn’t come within a mile of trying out), if a more affordable alternative is left out?
The peak of the S-Class carries a six-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine firing a broadside of 603 hp (612 PS) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) going through a nine-speed gearbox (I won’t even say it’s an automatic, for obvious reasons) to reach all four corners.
The contender comes from the marque synonym with ‘luxury car;’ the Rolls-Royce Dawn uses a 6.6-liter V12 that’s also force-fed by a pair of turbines to fire out 562 hp and 605 lb-ft (571 PS, 820 Nm). It has one less range in the transmission (eight forward speeds, therefore) and has to manage all that output through the rear wheels only.
However, the Maybach probably doesn’t enjoy sitting out in the sun that much. It locked up twice, leaving the gearheads scratching their heads and looking for a way in. Then it chose to play it safe and detect non-existent obstacles right in front of it and stood its ground - literally, it refused to get going.
Talk about modern technology; that's one reason timeless classics will never go out of fashion - a good set of wrenches and a bit of elbow grease will make them great again. But I digress.
The 2024 Bentley Flying Spur S in this race is not armed with the iconic W12 nuclear reactor but sports a V8 twin-turbo motor. Despite being 25% lesser in displacement and cylinder count, the four-liter Bentley holds its own with 542 hp and 586 lb-ft (549 PS, 770 Nm). It's not nearly as impressive as the other two—particularly the Maybach—but it’s not about the dog in the fight, is it?
The dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox optimizes the engine output, spurring the all-wheel drive Bentley Flying Spur S flying across the line in 11.9 seconds at 116.04 mph (186.75 kph). The racing heritage running through the luxury missile’s internals stands tall and proud. The carmaker claims an official 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 4.1 seconds (the Aussies got 3.96) with a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph).
However, a little red button under the driver’s right thumb pushes peak output to 478 kW (641 hp, 650 PS) for about ten seconds, courtesy of the N Grin Boost function. The Korean socket-sucker won the contest yet again, with its 11.32-second quarter-mile sprint at 121.73 mph (195.92 kph), visibly faster and quicker than the luxo-boat Bentley trailing it from far behind.
A Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes-Maybach, and a Bentley meet up in the middle of nowhere (read ‘about two and a half hours inland from Perth, Australia, to the small town of Wyalkatchem’), and that’s not even a joke. The Aussie gearheads from CarExpert worked their tailpipes off to pull off this impressive stunt (with two helping hands from a particular carmaker and one certain billionaire car nut from the Southern hemisphere).
This four-way drag race is the answer to the question we didn’t know we had to ask, but here it goes Bentley Flying Spur S V8 against Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12 versus Rolls-Royce Dawn V12. The winner stands and goes up against the next contender until the definitive victor is proclaimed. The catch is that the quickest internal combustion-powered limousine gets to flex its silk tuxedo against a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Without question, the real race is between the pricey brands, as the Korean electric wonder has proven itself in face-offs against really fast, thoroughbred track weapons (think ‘McLaren P1 GTR’-level rapid). However, what’s the fun of dragging one million bucks’ worth of luxury automobiles into the desert only to settle a blue-blooded beef (that most gearheads out there wouldn’t come within a mile of trying out), if a more affordable alternative is left out?
The luxury cars definitely win the looks contest, and their engines are serious punchers in their own right. Still, these status-symbol vehicles were never assembled with track times in mind. Yet, none of them is a slug, given the massive horsepower studs lurking under each of their hoods. The first round sees the twelve-cylinder Mercedes-Maybach S680 going head-to-head with the Rolls-Royce Dawn.
The peak of the S-Class carries a six-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine firing a broadside of 603 hp (612 PS) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) going through a nine-speed gearbox (I won’t even say it’s an automatic, for obvious reasons) to reach all four corners.
The contender comes from the marque synonym with ‘luxury car;’ the Rolls-Royce Dawn uses a 6.6-liter V12 that’s also force-fed by a pair of turbines to fire out 562 hp and 605 lb-ft (571 PS, 820 Nm). It has one less range in the transmission (eight forward speeds, therefore) and has to manage all that output through the rear wheels only.
Officially, the Maybach is half a second faster from zero to sixty-two (4.5 versus 5.0) than the spicy Rolls. Somehow, the gang from CarExpert got vastly different results. The Maybach S680 scored 4.44 seconds, while the Dawn achieved 5.28 seconds (with the top up; in drophead mode, it got 5.30 seconds).
However, the Maybach probably doesn’t enjoy sitting out in the sun that much. It locked up twice, leaving the gearheads scratching their heads and looking for a way in. Then it chose to play it safe and detect non-existent obstacles right in front of it and stood its ground - literally, it refused to get going.
Talk about modern technology; that's one reason timeless classics will never go out of fashion - a good set of wrenches and a bit of elbow grease will make them great again. But I digress.
The sober Mercedes covered the 440-yard piece of dusty landing strip in 12.11 seconds with a trap speed of 118.33 mph (190.44 kph), while the convertible Rolls-Royce finished far behind (12.98 seconds, 111.66 mph / 179.70 kph). The Maybach sits at the table for round two, facing another British legend with vastly more racing pedigree than the Rolls-Royce Dawn.
The 2024 Bentley Flying Spur S in this race is not armed with the iconic W12 nuclear reactor but sports a V8 twin-turbo motor. Despite being 25% lesser in displacement and cylinder count, the four-liter Bentley holds its own with 542 hp and 586 lb-ft (549 PS, 770 Nm). It's not nearly as impressive as the other two—particularly the Maybach—but it’s not about the dog in the fight, is it?
The dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox optimizes the engine output, spurring the all-wheel drive Bentley Flying Spur S flying across the line in 11.9 seconds at 116.04 mph (186.75 kph). The racing heritage running through the luxury missile’s internals stands tall and proud. The carmaker claims an official 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 4.1 seconds (the Aussies got 3.96) with a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph).
Naturally, after winning the standing quarter-mile brawl against the Maybach, the Bentley takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – and loses badly, but predictably. The all-electric family car normally runs 448 kW (600 hp, 609 PS) of dual-motor power and 568 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque.
However, a little red button under the driver’s right thumb pushes peak output to 478 kW (641 hp, 650 PS) for about ten seconds, courtesy of the N Grin Boost function. The Korean socket-sucker won the contest yet again, with its 11.32-second quarter-mile sprint at 121.73 mph (195.92 kph), visibly faster and quicker than the luxo-boat Bentley trailing it from far behind.