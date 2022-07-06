Max Verstappen Reveals His 2022 Austrian GP Helmet With a Traditional Touch

This weekend, we will be delighted to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, a race that gave us plenty of good memories in the past.
At the same time, the Red Bull Ring from Austria is home to the team with the same name, so, of course, Red Bull and the drivers are planning some type of tribute to the location.
That is precisely what defending world champion Max Verstappen is doing, having a fantastic paint job on his helmet for this weekend's race. The base is the same as his standard one, with the same lines and the classic lion on the top of the helmet.
However, the colors are a little bit changed, having a lot of blue and yellow lines instead of the gold ones. Besides, more chromatic elements than usual could be seen in the presentation video of the headpiece.
So far this season, many drivers rocked special paint jobs on their helmets for certain Grand Prix races. This was possible because the FIA returned to helmet design freedom after seven years. During that period, a driver was forced to keep the original colors for the whole season, being allowed only minor modifications.
Max Verstappen currently is on top of the drivers' championship standings, having a 34-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez and 43 points over main title rival Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won here last year, and he will be the favorite to win again, especially when a lot of Dutch fans come to Austria every year to support him.
For now, Max is the favorite to defend his championship. After all, the Red Bull cars were better this season, and the Austrian team dominated Ferrari regarding strategy and other operational actions. However, we still have 12 races on the calendar, and many things can change fast in Formula One.
That is precisely what defending world champion Max Verstappen is doing, having a fantastic paint job on his helmet for this weekend's race. The base is the same as his standard one, with the same lines and the classic lion on the top of the helmet.
However, the colors are a little bit changed, having a lot of blue and yellow lines instead of the gold ones. Besides, more chromatic elements than usual could be seen in the presentation video of the headpiece.
So far this season, many drivers rocked special paint jobs on their helmets for certain Grand Prix races. This was possible because the FIA returned to helmet design freedom after seven years. During that period, a driver was forced to keep the original colors for the whole season, being allowed only minor modifications.
Max Verstappen currently is on top of the drivers' championship standings, having a 34-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez and 43 points over main title rival Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won here last year, and he will be the favorite to win again, especially when a lot of Dutch fans come to Austria every year to support him.
For now, Max is the favorite to defend his championship. After all, the Red Bull cars were better this season, and the Austrian team dominated Ferrari regarding strategy and other operational actions. However, we still have 12 races on the calendar, and many things can change fast in Formula One.
As you all know the Austrian Grand Prix is very special to me, so I am very excited to share this year’s fresh helmet for Austria ????????????— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 6, 2022
I can’t wait to race with this helmet and see all of you out there this weekend ????
To check out the mini helmets ???? https://t.co/PqZQMzfQVe pic.twitter.com/mDGH9WRrbm