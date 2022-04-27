Mattel Films, Warner Bros, and J.J. Abrams Team Up for Hot Wheels Live-Action Movie

The Hot Wheels movie is back on track! J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot has just been announced to produce a live-action film based on the popular toy line for Warner Bros.
There have been plans for a Hot Wheels movie for a very long time. It started in 2003 when Columbia bought the exclusive rights and announced they would be bringing the toy line to the big screen with Charlie’s Angels director McG at the helm. Nothing happened, and a few years later, the project went over to Warner Bros, then switched to Legendary Pictures in 2011, with Simon Crane signing to direct the film. There was yet another attempt back in 2016. Fast & Furious director Justin Lin was attached to the project, but it had been in and out of development for a few years.
Fast forward to 2022, and things seem to be moving forward for the Hot Wheels live-action flick. J.J. Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot, has just joined Mattel Films and Warner Bros to produce the upcoming movie, described as a “high throttle action” motion picture, which will include some of the world’s hottest cars and trucks.
“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer, Mattel Films, via the press release. “Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”
Mattel introduced Hot Wheels in 1968, and it became the world’s leading vehicle franchise. The toy line combines all segments of the auto world, proving its worth in the automobile industry and pop culture. Many car manufacturers licensed Hot Wheels to create scale models of their cars, allowing them to use the original design blueprints.
Mattel seems to be very serious about its involvement in the entertainment industry, too. The brand has an upcoming Barbie film with a handful of A-listers attached to the project. While that one has a central figure for the story, there are no details about the plot of the upcoming Hot Wheels live-action flick. There is no information on the cast or release date, but they hired Neil Widener and Gavin James to write the script. If they finally get to make it, that is.
