Matte Green Ferrari 488 Pista with Orange Stripe Is a Wild Spec

Yesterday, we talked about Ferrari 488 Pista owners, who have recently started taking delivery of their monsters. And that's when we showed you a Swiss example, which came dressed in red, with a black center stripe. And if that spec didn't necessarily pack a surprise, we are now back on the topic to bring you one that does.
As you can notice in the image we have here, this 488 Pista doesn't exactly come in Maranello's traditional color(s). In fact, the 720 horsepower toy is covered in Matte Green, with its central stripe coming in orange. And whether you're a fan of such a trim or not, you have to admit that it can't be ignored.
You should know that the combo isn't accidental. In fact, those of you who are tuned into our supercar tales might be familiar with the mix. And that's because we're talking about a machine belonging to collector Greg B.
As we mentioned in November last year, when talking about another machine the aficionado was considering, namely a Bugatti Chiron, the color has even been acknowledged by the Prancing Horse - this is labeled as Verde GB23 Opaco in Ferrari talk.
For now, we only have this photo of the mid-engined delight, but we can't wait to see more of it. You see, the collector usually enjoys bringing these two shades inside his machines and we're not expecting his 488 Pista to be an exception.
In fact, we've brought along an example of this, with the visual stunt coming from the cabin of the man's F12 Tour De France. That's right, the guy owns multiple Fezzas, with the list of Prancing Horses that rest in his garage also including a GTC4Lusso, for instance.
We'll continue to keep an eye out for Ferrari 488 Pista configurations that stand out and we hope to be able to return to the supercar spec game reporting soon.
You should know that the combo isn't accidental. In fact, those of you who are tuned into our supercar tales might be familiar with the mix. And that's because we're talking about a machine belonging to collector Greg B.
As we mentioned in November last year, when talking about another machine the aficionado was considering, namely a Bugatti Chiron, the color has even been acknowledged by the Prancing Horse - this is labeled as Verde GB23 Opaco in Ferrari talk.
For now, we only have this photo of the mid-engined delight, but we can't wait to see more of it. You see, the collector usually enjoys bringing these two shades inside his machines and we're not expecting his 488 Pista to be an exception.
In fact, we've brought along an example of this, with the visual stunt coming from the cabin of the man's F12 Tour De France. That's right, the guy owns multiple Fezzas, with the list of Prancing Horses that rest in his garage also including a GTC4Lusso, for instance.
We'll continue to keep an eye out for Ferrari 488 Pista configurations that stand out and we hope to be able to return to the supercar spec game reporting soon.
Pistaaaa! Ready for #FinaliMondiali in #Monza Thank you @rossocorsa #Ferrari #488Pista #RossoCorsa