Matte Black 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like a Vintage Batmobile

The first-generation Ford Mustang was available in many colors, but matte black wasn't one of them. A partially restored 1965 fastback finished in this flat paint reveals that classic muscle cars can look quite fetching in matte black. Batman approves! 9 photos



If you're in the market for such a project, the The interesting thing about this project car, which is for sale on eBay right now, is the reason why the owner decided to go with matte black . He purchased the car with the body stripped off the old paint, basically prepared for a fresh coating, but he couldn't stand the patchy appearance.He probably didn't want to fully restore it juts yet, which explains why the matte black coating was applied over the old scratches and dents. In the seller's own words: "I am a little OCD and having the car multiple colors was driving me crazy."So this is by no means a proper paint job, but there aren't that many dings and scratches, so it doesn't look bad from a distance. Just enough to get an idea of how hot a vintage Mustang can be in matte black. The powder-coated gold wheels are an interesting touch too, but black would probably look better. Actually, a proper matte black paint job, matching wheels, and a bumper delete would be the perfect murdered-out appearance for this 'Stang.This car seems like a solid half-finished restoration project on the inside too. It comes with new carpet, restored seats, and decent looking side panels. It does require a dash pad and glove compartment, while the rear seats need an overhaul.The engine compartment doesn't look bad at all either. It isn't clear whether this Mustang features a numbers-matching engine, but 4.7-liter V-8, rated at 200 horsepower back in the day, works well and the bay is tidy.If you're in the market for such a project, the eBay bidding is now at $20,300 with a couple of days to go. It's not exactly cheap for a 1965 'Stang that still needs a lot of work, but keep in mind that a mint-condition, V8-powered pony from this model year can fetch up to $50,000 (or even more depending on specs and options). You can restore it to its original blue paint or redo the matte black finish for a unique look.

