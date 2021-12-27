Matt Farah Says the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series Is a McLaren With the Motor Up Front

Take one look at the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series and it immediately fits in with the McLaren's of the world. It's bright, it's garish, and it's unapologetic. But what is it that Farah thinks makes it so much like a front-engined McLaren? We take a deep dive into the details.
Looks aren't actually all that important when it comes to the AMG GT Black Series. Yes, they clearly make it stand out but it's what's under the surface that actually makes all the difference. Farah points out from the very top that the engine is totally unique compared to other AMG GTs.
It's related but has a unique flat-plane crank design that requires a bevy of other changes including the heads and cams. It also gets bigger turbochargers. The result of all the extra engineering is an additional 143-horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque.
It's so powerful that it does 0-60 in just 2.9-seconds and through the quarter mile in just 10.3 seconds. Straight line speed isn't what it's all about though and as Matt carves canyons he explains the relation to McLaren.
Much of it comes down to the way this car feels and sounds. The noise is nothing like the old AMG 63-series cars. Instead of a lopey gurgle, it's sharp, very much like a McLaren. In addition, it makes 720-horsepower, basically the same as the McLaren 720S.
They both feature super quick and responsive steering as well. Gear changes are instant and satisfying. Yes, we knew it would be quick but it's not just a fast brute. It's sort of like smart Hulk, powerful but weaponized in a way that few cars are.
Of course, that's not too shocking for a car with what most would call an outdated layout that's actually faster around the Nurburgring than anything else you can buy from the factory.
