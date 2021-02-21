Matching Numbers 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Needs Just a Little TLC

This Cute 1950 Willys Jeepster Is Proof That Crossovers Are Older Than We Think

At the end of the day, the 1981 Corvette isn’t necessarily a collector’s dream, but it’s still a nice barn find nonetheless, especially when it comes in such a good condition. Of course, you can have this car rather cheap, as the car is listed with an $8,500 fixed price, with some other trades involving classic cars and trucks also to be considered. The 1981 Corvette that we have here appears to tick all the boxes, as it’s a matching-numbers and all-original model that has recently been pulled from storage and which is ready to rock again.First of all, it’s worth mentioning the car is listed for sale on Craigslist as a barn find, and the seller explains the Corvette spent the last 8 years in storage. And yet, it still “runs and drives great,” though to be completely honest, this isn’t necessarily such a big surprise given it’s been sitting for less than a decade.After all, we’ve seen cars pulled from storage after many more years and still running, so this Corvette coming in running condition is something that more or less makes sense.On the other hand, what’s more special about the car is that it’s been with the same family since new, and the seller guarantees it’s a survivor that needs just a little TLC. While no specifics have been provided in this regard, we’re being told the body and the frame are in good condition, all fluids have already been changed, and the car comes with lots of new parts.The odometer is said to indicate 53,925 miles (86,783.88 kilometers), and they are believed to be original.At the end of the day, the 1981 Corvette isn’t necessarily a collector’s dream, but it’s still a nice barn find nonetheless, especially when it comes in such a good condition. Of course, you can have this car rather cheap, as the car is listed with an $8,500 fixed price, with some other trades involving classic cars and trucks also to be considered.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.