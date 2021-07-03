Matching-Numbers 1968 Dodge Charger Has Been Rotting in a Barn Since 1989

Dodge’s B-body Charger wasn’t exactly a match for the then-current Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro pony cars simply because it was larger. While initially, the Chrysler B platform idea didn’t exactly take flight, it was the second generation that paved the way for its eventual success and the fact that we’re still seeing Chargers in modern, seventh-generation form to this very day.
For some, the true Charger isn’t the current four-door sedan, though. Instead, it’s something that has vintage written all over it. Perhaps just like this 1968 Dodge Charger that’s currently on sale from eBay user chillman1173 for just a few more days (auction scheduled to close early Tuesday, July 6th). Sure, with this second-generation Charger looking to have spent a bunch of years in storage, maybe we’re dealing with more than a little patina here.
According to the description provided by the seller (who counts himself as the car’s third owner), the Charger has been sitting parked since 1989, which was also the last time its cool 383ci (6.3-liter) engine was fired up. By the looks of it, this one is a serious project car, probably one that will never resemble Vin Diesel’s latest F9 hero Charger car, the SpeedKore’s Hellacious.
But perhaps the new owner won’t go in that direction at all, considering that save for a few ‘69 exterior modifications (owed to a 1970 accident and the scarcity of ‘68 parts), we’re dealing here with a highly original survivor. Apparently, the engine and transmission numbers match the VIN, meaning this could be one of just 259 cars optioned with the 383ci 4bbl V8 engine and the four-speed manual transmission, not counting the exterior paint and interior options.
It’s enticing enough for anyone with a knack for highly original survivors. Still, this Charger will need a huge mechanical and cosmetic effort to get it running and looking prim and proper just the way it did back in the late 1960s. Still, the interest seems high enough, as the auction has already seen 37 bids, with the current highest offer standing at $17,900.
According to the description provided by the seller (who counts himself as the car’s third owner), the Charger has been sitting parked since 1989, which was also the last time its cool 383ci (6.3-liter) engine was fired up. By the looks of it, this one is a serious project car, probably one that will never resemble Vin Diesel’s latest F9 hero Charger car, the SpeedKore’s Hellacious.
But perhaps the new owner won’t go in that direction at all, considering that save for a few ‘69 exterior modifications (owed to a 1970 accident and the scarcity of ‘68 parts), we’re dealing here with a highly original survivor. Apparently, the engine and transmission numbers match the VIN, meaning this could be one of just 259 cars optioned with the 383ci 4bbl V8 engine and the four-speed manual transmission, not counting the exterior paint and interior options.
It’s enticing enough for anyone with a knack for highly original survivors. Still, this Charger will need a huge mechanical and cosmetic effort to get it running and looking prim and proper just the way it did back in the late 1960s. Still, the interest seems high enough, as the auction has already seen 37 bids, with the current highest offer standing at $17,900.