Mat Watson Thinks You Should Buy the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid, Has an Order Waiting

The Model S has defied all odds since its debut. It's the story of the gawky, frame-wearing nerd in middle school no one liked but grew up to be a multi-billion dollar tech founder. With an estimated 412 miles of range and exhilarating supercar-like acceleration - the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid is king in the EV-verse.
The Model S plays a vital role in EV history. Without it, we wouldn't have half the fuss that happened at the 2021 SEMA or the 2022 CES in Las Vegas. It doesn't look like anything that deserves a slot on the drag strip, but it obliterates tuner cars from dusk till dawn (with enough range, of course).
It's not alone anymore. It's getting fierce competition from contenders such as the Audi e-Tron GT and the Porsche Taycan when it comes to both comfort and performance. However, Tesla's superiority in EV technolog andy features such as autonomous driving set it apart from the competition.
The Model S Plaid comes with three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear axle, running on an all-wheel-drive setup. As a result, the Model S Plaid makes a whopping 1,020 HP and 1,400 Nm of torque. It's pretty heavy, though, weighing in at 2,160 kg.
Behind the wheel, the Model S plaid is easy to drive. There are no gears, and it's one-pedal driving with regenerative braking. Based on Watson's experience (and many others), the steering wheel is not perfect and might need some getting-used-to.
On the highway, drivers can engage Tesla's Autopilot. This feature comes standard on the Model S Plaid and the car can automatically brake and accelerate to keep you at a safe distance from the car in front and at the back. It can also steer to keep you in a lane. However, you need to keep hold of the wheel, or the system will disengage.
On twisty roads in the Sport setting, the suspension instantly gets stiff. It handles well around, corners with incredible grip.
The Model S Plaid can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.9-seconds, but Watson only managed to do it in 2.40-seconds. So, should you get the new 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid? Well, Watson thinks you should buy it. He's ordered one and is waiting for delivery.
