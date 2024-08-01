Master the Red Bull Ring for 100 Seconds and Win a Small Fortune in GT7

At the end of the month, I'm back in my 1991 Mazda RX-7 for a cross-country road trip and two days at the racetrack. My clutch has been acting up recently, so I hope I won't have to use a tow truck on the way home.
That's why racing in the virtual world is so fun. You don't have to worry about mechanical failures or getting stranded in the middle of nowhere. If you become bored of playing or are crashing one too many times, you can exit the game and go outside. Playing games should be about having fun, but that definition differs slightly for sim racers.
Sure, you just want to relax sometimes, but improving your lap times is the ultimate goal here. Polyphony Digital is aware of that, hence the regular Online Time Trial updates. You can sign up for a new challenge every Thursday, and the grand prize is tempting. We have two lined up this week, and I've split the challenge into two parts.
I was happy that the main one would take us back to the Red Bull Ring: it's the second time this year! The event is connected with the GT World Series race that's coming up in Prague, so there's a bigger picture to consider here. But I needed some practice before trying my skills with the Gr.3 cars.
Honda Civic Type R (EK) Touring Car
As always, my strategy was to go out and buy three new cars, starting from a slower one and moving up to something more capable. At this stage, I have collected 149 of 511 vehicles. Unsurprisingly, a third of them are Japanese in origin, Germany comes second, and the US is third.
Looking at the Used Car Lot, I only found one interesting machine: the Honda Civic Type R (EK) Touring Car. In this setup, the B16B engine has a maximum output of 247 bhp, and the car only weighs a meager 1,863 lbs (845 kg). That's just slightly heavier than an IIWII drift car! I paid 122,400 credits for it and knew it wouldn't be slow.
But the track is no Tsukuba, measuring 2.68 miles (4,318 meters). One thing that surprised me about this hot hatch is how fast it goes through the gears and doesn't feel underpowered. I hit 124 mph+ (200 kph) down the main straight: braking and turning is a pleasure with a car this light. Using my controller, my fastest lap was a 1:53.861. But I'm sure there's still more to extract from it with enough practice and skills.
BMW M2 Competition '18
Many people praise the BMW M2 Competition, yet I have never had the chance to sit in one. I stopped admiring BMW cars after production for the M3 E92 ended, but I admit I would enjoy owning an M4, or better yet, the new M3 Touring. The 2018 M2 Competition is a completely different animal than the Honda above. For once, it's almost twice as heavy.
But it also has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine that churns out 405 bhp and 405.8 lb-ft (550.2 Nm). Exploiting that potential won't be a walk in the park, as this is an RWD car. Driving it right after the Civic meant I went sideways in the first turn on the track. Adapting to the new style won't take long, though, and it's pretty enjoyable, even without using the steering wheel.
I hit 130 mph (210 kph) down the main straight and quickly found this car struggles with excessive wheelspin coming out of the first hairpin while using second gear. My best lap in it was 1:49.173, and I knew my next car would be considerably faster.
Porsche 911 GT3 (997) '09
Yesterday's 911 Restomod triggered another Porsche episode in my mind. Focusing too much on the future isn't healthy, and I should just enjoy my RX-7. But I hope I will one day be able to drive home in a Signal Yellow 911.
That's the color I opted for when I paid 160,000 credits in Brand Central for this 2009 911 GT3. It has slightly more power than the M2 but also less torque. A naturally aspirated engine has benefits: good throttle response and a lower weight of just 3,075 lbs (1,395 kg). Once inside, it instantly feels like a factory-spec race car, and I love how it revs out.
While driving it on the Red Bull Ring, I kept thinking: would I prefer a 911 Turbo over something like the GT3? Reaching 142 mph (230 kph) down the main straight isn't as scary as you think, as this vehicle loves high-speed cornering. And I found myself stopping the watch at 1:45.047. Not bad for a road-legal machine!
Red Bull Ring Time Trial
This week's Time Trial has something special about it. The track is wet, and you must be extra gentle with any inputs: braking, turning, and accelerating. There's a selection of 12 vehicles to choose from, and I set my eyes on trying three of them: the Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr.3, the Porsche 911 RSR (991) '17, and the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 '13.
I have rarely raced in the wet in Gran Turismo 7 and feared I might have a rough time going through this challenge. Pinning your right foot to the floor (or your finger if you're using a controller) isn't a smart thing to do in second gear and sometimes even in third. I usually feel driving a Gr. 3 car fast is easy, but not this time.
I'm happy I've practiced my short-shifting skills, and I think I have also improved my braking technique. My fastest lap took just over 105 seconds, with a top speed of 147 mph (238 kph). Moving to the Porsche, which has an RR (rear engine/rear-wheel drive) layout, I spun out in the very first corner. It felt slightly trickier to drive than the Corvette, but I could sense a difference in speed.
And I don't mean top speed, as that was lower at 145 mph (234 kph). But my fastest lap was now a 1:44.869, and there was certainly room for more. As much as I love Porsches, I can never erase how a Ferrari 458 feels from my mind. I have witnessed GT3 cars going hard at it on multiple racetracks, which will easily send shivers down your spine.
Even though the 458 Gr. 3 car has an MR layout (mid-engine/rear-wheel-drive), it was even more challenging to drive at first. But I would also add that it is more intense! On my fourth lap, it suddenly hit me: driving in the rain is so much fun!
I brought my time down to 1:43.399, which meant I was in the top 3,300 drivers in the world (with less than 10,000 registered though). I shaved an extra 0.2 seconds on my next attempt, but the Silver Record Reward still demanded more effort. Using the steering wheel and the VR2 setup, I went hard at it, alternating between the Porsche, Audi, Mazda, and Mercedes-Benz available for the challenge.
But I ultimately returned to the Ferrari for one final attempt. After 100 miles (161 km) of driving, I finally lapped the circuit in less than 103 seconds with a 1:42.465. For me, using the Wet Tires felt better than driving on Intermediates. But I suggest you try both of them to see which one fits you best.