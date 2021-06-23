Massive Rosenbauer Panther 8X8 Firetruck Is Made of Almost 3,000 LEGO Pieces

Ask a bunch of kids what they want to be when they grow up and I bet you the “firefighter” profession will pop up more often than you’d imagine. So it is no wonder that firetrucks are such popular toys, and sometimes, they stick with adults, too. Take this guy, for instance, who built a Rosenbauer Panther 8X8 firetruck using 2,900 LEGO pieces.
The Rosenbauer Group is based in Austria and it is one of the largest fire-service vehicle manufacturers in the world. Their Panther 8X8 firetruck is their flagship and the most impressive of the Panther series, with the company also releasing a 4X4 and a 6X6 version.
The Panther 8X8 firetruck is a 42.6-ft (13-meter) beast that packs two engines with a total output of 1,450 HP. It has a top speed of almost 84 mph (135 kph) and can accelerate from 0 to 50 mph (80 kph) in under 25 seconds. The truck weighs 52 tons and has a capacity of up to 19,000 liters of extinguishing compound. Its pump can output 10,000 liters per minute. The roof turret on the vehicle can project water up to almost 330 ft (100 m).
The LEGO Panther built by “redera00” is a 1:22 replica. It is 23.6-inch (60 cm) long and required 2,900 LEGO parts. The turret can be raised and you can open the lateral compartments. You can also see the two engines under the rear removable bodywork.
The Rosenbauer PANTHER 8x8 LEGO firetruck was submitted on the LEGO Ideas website. The site is run by the LEGO Group and it allows people to put their imagination to work and come up with ideas for new Lego products. You submit your project on the website and if it gets picked up, it will be turned into a commercially available set. If that happens, the designer gets rewarded with 1 percent of the royalties.
In order for your project to be chosen, it needs to have at least 10,000 supporters. The Panther firetruck already has 9,650 supporters and more than a year left to raise some more.
