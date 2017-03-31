Massive Fire Breaks Segment of I-85 In Downtown Atlanta, Nobody Got Hurt

Fires
can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous, and the best thing you can do after saving yourself and helping those around you is to stay clear of the flames.
An incident in Atlanta
showed just how bad things could get when a blaze gets out of hand, and this video portrays an open fire of massive amplitude. Somehow, underneath the Interstate 85, something started burning, and things got serious within minutes.
Traffic was shut down, and no drivers or vehicles were in the area when the flames reached the roadway. However, news crews were in helicopters, where they covered the event. Even after firefighters arrived to contain the situation, things did not improve as expected.
Eventually, the incredible temperatures that appear in a conflagration of this magnitude have deteriorated an overpass on the I-85
, which collapsed under its weight. That huge block of armed concrete fell like it was made of bread crumbs, and it collapsed on the street.
Fortunately, the safety measures taken by the authorities, along with people who were avoiding the area, led to the avoidance of any injury.
No deaths were reported because of the blaze, and there was not a single person harmed by the event. Moreover, property damage is limited to the part of the highway that collapsed, along with whatever was below it.
The entire situation is even more impressive if you think about the fact that it all happened during rush hour, and the I-85 has thousands of commuters that rely on it for their daily trips.
As WSB-TV
notes, authorities have decided to shut the interstate
down indefinitely to determine the cause of the ignition, assess the structural integrity of the remaining construction, and replace the massive part of the road that is missing.
Most likely, this will be fixed without too many complications, but commuters will have to be redirected using other routes. It will not be easy for the people of Atlanta, but they can be glad that a tragedy was avoided.