autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Massive Fire Breaks Segment of I-85 In Downtown Atlanta, Nobody Got Hurt

 
31 Mar 2017, 10:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Fires can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous, and the best thing you can do after saving yourself and helping those around you is to stay clear of the flames.
An incident in Atlanta showed just how bad things could get when a blaze gets out of hand, and this video portrays an open fire of massive amplitude. Somehow, underneath the Interstate 85, something started burning, and things got serious within minutes.

Traffic was shut down, and no drivers or vehicles were in the area when the flames reached the roadway. However, news crews were in helicopters, where they covered the event. Even after firefighters arrived to contain the situation, things did not improve as expected.

Eventually, the incredible temperatures that appear in a conflagration of this magnitude have deteriorated an overpass on the I-85, which collapsed under its weight. That huge block of armed concrete fell like it was made of bread crumbs, and it collapsed on the street.

Fortunately, the safety measures taken by the authorities, along with people who were avoiding the area, led to the avoidance of any injury.

No deaths were reported because of the blaze, and there was not a single person harmed by the event. Moreover, property damage is limited to the part of the highway that collapsed, along with whatever was below it.

The entire situation is even more impressive if you think about the fact that it all happened during rush hour, and the I-85 has thousands of commuters that rely on it for their daily trips.

As WSB-TV notes, authorities have decided to shut the interstate down indefinitely to determine the cause of the ignition, assess the structural integrity of the remaining construction, and replace the massive part of the road that is missing.

Most likely, this will be fixed without too many complications, but commuters will have to be redirected using other routes. It will not be easy for the people of Atlanta, but they can be glad that a tragedy was avoided.

fire highway Atlanta Interstate USA
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78