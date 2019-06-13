autoevolution
 

Massive All-Girl Fight Breaks Out at North Carolina Intersection

Police have started making arrests and charging suspects that took part in an all-girl street fight at an intersection in Alamanca County, North Carolina, just outside a mobile home park.
The first woman to be charged is Amanda Rose Gomez, 28, who has a criminal record for assault and larceny. She and 4 other ladies, including a pregnant woman, are stars of a now-viral video that sees them throwing punches and kicks, and performing stellar tackles in the middle of the street.

The Smoking Gun obtained the arrest papers and they show that the fight started over an allegation of jewelry theft at the Pine Lake Mobile Home Park. In other words: someone accused somebody else of having stolen a ring from inside a mobile home.

A verbal altercation ensued, which became a car chase when 2 of the women got inside their car and drove off. Presumably with the stolen ring. The other 3 quickly followed them to the intersection where the fight broke out.

Video of the fight was captured by another motorist and posted to social media. The woman filming is giggling throughout and not even considering to call for help or intervene, even though she notices right away that one of the women is pregnant. She is on the same page with “grandma,” who casually emerges from the blue sedan at some point to deliver some divine justice of her own.

“Court warrants allege that Gomez punched and threw to the ground Brittany Mansfield, 24. She is also charged with punching and pulling the hair of Amy Figueroa, 42, Mansfield's mother. The woman last seen joining the fight is Linda Mansfield, 64, Figueroa’s mother (and Brittany Mansfield’s grandmother),” TSG reports.

The same report notes that police are looking to bring more charges against the street fighters, so it’s not just Gomez that will probably be going away for a while.

As for the pregnant woman, no word on how she’s doing. As a matter of fact, the report doesn’t say anything about the injuries sustained by any of the participants in this street brawl. *Warning:


Please note that the footage below contains images of violence and graphic language that may offend.

