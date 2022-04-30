Maserati Recalls New MC20 Supercar Over Flickering Taillights

Manufactured in Modena, the MC20 was first recalled over a fuel line sensor housing that may crack and leak high-octane dinosaur juice. On this occasion, the House of the Trident is calling back the mid-engine model over taillights that may unintentionally flicker due to a transitor.
On February 23rd, during a test drive at the assembly plant in Italy, the Stellantis-owned automaker discovered the issue on two vehicles. The subsequent investigation brought in Magna Lighting, the taillight supplier, for in-depth analysis. According to the attached report, the metal-oxide-semiconductor transistor on the PCB causes the unintentional flickering.
The MOSFET and printed circuit board won’t be replaced. Maserati says that it’s replacing the taillights altogether with remedy units that feature the correct MOSFET integrated into the circuit board. The Italian automaker further notes that subject taillights don’t meet the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 108. According to FMVSS 108 S7.3.5, the manufacturer has to provide brake lights with a steady burning state.
A grand total of 56 cars are called back in the United States of America. These vehicles were produced between November 5th, 2021 and February 28th, 2022. The planned dealer and customer notification date is June 3rd.
Expected to gain an open-top sibling in due time, the Maserati Corse 2020 launched with great pomp and circumstance in September 2020. Although the Italian automaker says that it’s rocking an engine they developed 100% by themselves, facts and figures beg to differ. The twin-turbo V6 shares a lot with the Ferrari F154 engine as well as the F154-based Alfa Romeo 690T.
Baptized Nettuno, which is the Italian form of Neptune, the 90-degree V6 is gifted with both port and direct injection, and turbulent jet ignition. The latter is a Formula 1-proven technology from Mahle, a pre-chamber combustion system designed to shoot jets of flame into the main charge, igniting it. Combined with twin spark plugs, the advantage is obvious. More specifically, igniting the fuel-air mixture at multiple points for improved combustion.
Maserati quotes a very respectable 630 metric ponies (621 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque, enough for 2.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and a top speed of more than 325 kilometers per hour (202 miles per hour). Last, but certainly not least, did you know the MC20 features the same dual-clutch box as the C8 Corvette?
