Maserati Recalls New MC20 Supercar Over Flickering Taillights

More on this:

1 Barn-Find 1970 Maserati Mexico Is Incredibly Rare, in Storage Since 1987

2 Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Facing Prison After Using Fake Driver's License in Spain

3 Custom Maserati MC20 Shows It Doesn't Take Much Genius to Make It Look Perfect

4 Mysterious, Ferrari-Badged Race Car Surfaces in California, Internet Detectives Needed

5 Maserati Is the First Italian Automaker To Enter the Formula E World