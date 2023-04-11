Maserati Recalls MC20 Cielo Supercar Over Insufficient Windshield Frame Bonding

The trident-branded marque's convertible supercar has been called back over a problem stemming from the automaker's very own assembly plant workers. More specifically, a handful of MC20 Cielo vehicles were produced with insufficient windshield frame bonding, which may allow the frame to detach in case of a crash.
The Modena-based automaker started investigating this problem on February 27, following a routine inspection at the assembly plant. Maserati determined that potentially affected vehicles don't meet specific testing requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 208, thus forcing the Italian automaker to issue a recall.
11 examples of the MC20 Cielo are called back stateside, comprising vehicles produced between October 10, 2022 and March 21, 2023. Ineffective adhesion of the windshield frame increases the risk of injury in a crash, and the concern goes against two sections of FMVSS 208, as per the report attached below.
Turin-based Cecomp S.p.A. is the supplier of the windshield frame's lower crossbar, but as mentioned earlier, this company has no fault whatsoever in this whole affair. Maserati doesn't explain how the ineffective adhesion issue was corrected on the assembly line, but chances are that Maserati reinstructed plant workers in this regard. Dealers will be informed of this problem on May 22, the day owners will be informed as well via first-class mail. Dealers will first reattach the vehicle's windshield frame, then replace the windshield.
A rather exotic sighting both at home and abroad, the MC20 Cielo doesn't have a price tag on the automaker's build & price tool. Definitely priced higher than its coupe-bodied sibling, which is $216,995 at press time, the open-top model features a twin-turbocharged V6 that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission.
Said tranny is a Tremec-supplied DCT shared with the mid-engined Corvette. Given that it comes with an electronic limited-slip differential as standard, it's more closely related to the transmission of the Z51-equipped C8 Stingray than the Stingray without the Z51 package.
Falsely advertised as being 100 percent Maserati by design, the Nettuno twin-turbocharged V6 has a few strong connections to Alfa Romeo and Ferrari, beginning with the 1-6-3-4-2-5 firing order and 90-degree V angle. The bore and stroke, oil filter mounting, and cooling passages are eerily similar as well, although the heads are unique thanks to Formula 1-derived tech.
The pre-chamber combustion system, which features twin spark plugs, enables an extremely quick combustion cycle. Both port and direct fuel injection are employed, as is a dry-sump lubrication system. Capable of 630 ps and 730 Nm on full song, as in 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet stateside, the MC20 Cielo is built around a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis unique to Maserati.
Going forward, the MC20 Cielo and MC20 will both receive a full-electric option under the Folgore nameplate, the Italian word for thunderbolt. The GranTurismo Folgore is currently limited to 818 ponies in boost mode, but given time, its three-motor powertrain will belt out just around 1,200 horsepower.
