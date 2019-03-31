Maserati Quattroporte Wagon Is Real, But the "Cinqueporte" Runs On Diesel

Volvo XC40 EV Confirmed At Safety Event, Will Debut By Year’s End

Given the rarity of the Cinqueporte from the United Kingdom, which of the two do you prefer in your dream garage of automotive oddities? But did you know a man called Adam Redding converted one such car into a station wagon? Excluding the wagons commissioned by Touring Superleggera, this one-off was converted into a family-friendly longroof with the know-how of a bodywork mechanic. No fewer than 1,500 hours were spent on the car, and the attention to detail is obvious.What’s not so great about the half-brother of the 2008 Bellagio Fastback by Carrozzeria Touring is the engine. Instead of the twin-turbo V6 or V8, the owner of the Maserati specified the car with the 3.0-liter turbo diesel from VM Motori. To whom it may concern, this engine is also utilized by Jeep and Ram under the EcoDiesel brand.Adam “has spent his career restoring E-types, Astons, Lancias, Bristols, Dinos amongst other interesting projects,” and according to Autostorico , the “the finish leaves you believing the shooting brake could be a factory-built derivative.” Nicknamed Cinqueporte because of the liftgate, the one-of-a-kind build is for sale in right-hand-drive and 8,714 miles since 2016.“Finished in gunmetal grey metallic with Nero leather interior this unique Maserati offers a comprehensive specification.” Some of the highlights are the piano-black veneer, keyless entry and start, power-folding mirrors, heated seats, satellite navigation, Bluetooth media streaming, parking sensors, reversing camera, sunroof, and 20-inch Mercurio alloy wheels painted in black.The mid-cycle refresh of the Quattroporte sweetens the deal with better everything, but nevertheless, this isn’t a bog-standard Quattroporte. Maserati hasn’t homologated the diesel-fueled Quattroporte for the United States, leaving the door open to European customers to inquire about the price.Speaking of which, RM Sotheby’s auctioned a Bellagio Fastback for €117,600 a handful of years ago. The coachbuilding company from Italy announced in 2008 that 25 copies of the Bellagio Fastback would ever be made, and heaven knows if Touring Superleggera managed to sell them all.Given the rarity of the Cinqueporte from the United Kingdom, which of the two do you prefer in your dream garage of automotive oddities?