Maserati Models Going Hybrid or Electric After 2019

Remember the Maserati 5-year plan? It detailed everything from what model will come out and when to the engines it will have. However, that went out the window with repeated delays, and now the Italians are doing a 180 by focusing on electric mobility instead.

But it's all looking a little hazy for us, as another story from only two weeks ago suggested the At a recent investor conference, Sergio Marchionne revealed that every Maserati launched after 2019 will come with some sort of electric propulsion. Considering the UK's ban of all combustion engines by 2040, that should be at least a little bit reassuring.According to an Autocar magazine report, Maserati will spearhead a green offensive for the entire FCA group, which about half the cars they sell expected to offer mild hybrid setups or better by 2022.So that implies the Maserati brand will transform. While we have reports that the Levant would become a plug-in hybrid using tech from the Chrysler Pacifica, a complete range of electrified models implies significant investments are happening.Obvious, the details aren't completely fleshed out yet. The simplest solution would be to install regenerative braking and the sort of smart management stuff you see on the all-new Audi A8.But get this: the aim going full electric. A model that doesn't burn any fuel will arrive after the next two arrive. The stunning Alfieri concept that was so frequently the cause of speculation might influence the design of the company's first EV.We'll remind you that the original plan was for the Alfieri to take on the role of an entry-level two-seater sports coupe and roadster, powered by the turbocharged V6 engines you see on the Ghibli and Quattroporte.But it's all looking a little hazy for us, as another story from only two weeks ago suggested the GranTurismo was getting a replacement around 2020. Can Maserati afford the development of two niche models at roughly the same time while its sales are still slumping? We'd imagine that even this new strategy will eventually suffer setbacks.