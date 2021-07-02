Maserati Meets Michelin-Starred Chef for a One-Off Colorful Levante Trofeo

Two Italian icons – one is defined by elegance, luxury and speed, while the other stands out for his culinary excellence. The land of fast cars and slow food brought them together in a collaboration that resulted in an explosion of creativity: meet the Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura.
As a star collector, Michelin stars that is, Massimo has built his career by blending Italian culinary tradition with freedom of expression. And we can see the latter reflected on this Maserati Levante too. The three-starred chef has a unique bond with speed and art. In his younger days, he loved racing through the Emilian countryside in vintage cars with his brothers.
At the end of the races, the cars’ bodies were covered with splashes of mud. In order to keep the memory alive for longer, he would usually not wash the cars for days after these off-road adventures. Now, the 58-year old chef has tried to recreate one of those memories in a special Levante Trofeo.
Part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, which lets customers design their car according to their style and taste, this Fuoriserie Edition comes with a Blu Stradale exterior that perfectly contrasts the multi-colored splashes.
The interior is also brushed with vivid colors. Its central console and the dashboard add a drop of life to the black canvas. From any direction you look at it, this Maserati represents an explosion of creativity. Being the brand’s first SUV, this car makes for the ideal blank sheet for a powerful burst of energy. In the top-of-the-range Trofeo trim, with a 580 hp V8 engine, it combines performance and speed.
Maserati and Massimo share the concept of self-expression, and the Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura embodies that. The machine, covered in multi-colored splats, was unveiled during Motor Valley Fest 2021 in Modena, Italy.
At the end of the races, the cars’ bodies were covered with splashes of mud. In order to keep the memory alive for longer, he would usually not wash the cars for days after these off-road adventures. Now, the 58-year old chef has tried to recreate one of those memories in a special Levante Trofeo.
Part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, which lets customers design their car according to their style and taste, this Fuoriserie Edition comes with a Blu Stradale exterior that perfectly contrasts the multi-colored splashes.
The interior is also brushed with vivid colors. Its central console and the dashboard add a drop of life to the black canvas. From any direction you look at it, this Maserati represents an explosion of creativity. Being the brand’s first SUV, this car makes for the ideal blank sheet for a powerful burst of energy. In the top-of-the-range Trofeo trim, with a 580 hp V8 engine, it combines performance and speed.
Maserati and Massimo share the concept of self-expression, and the Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura embodies that. The machine, covered in multi-colored splats, was unveiled during Motor Valley Fest 2021 in Modena, Italy.