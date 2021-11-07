Martian Ridge Network Looks Like the Grid Plan for an Alien City

There are so many writings and movies depicting life on Mars that it’s literally impossible for one person to know them all. The ones I personally know about still depict the planet like some sort of hostile world, with humans huddled together in habitats, big or small, going about their puny lives just like their siblings have always done here on Earth.
To date, very few can imagine Mars as a place that could sustain life outside habitats. One day, far into the future, after we’ve learned how to terraform the place, maybe we’ll have a planet made to mirror the one we’re already inhabiting. And if you stretch your imagination a bit, you could see a glimpse of that world in the image we have here today.
As usual in this Get to Know Mars segment, we’re looking at an image of Mars captured by the HiRISE camera in orbit around the planet. It was snapped back in 2020 from an altitude of 278 km (173 miles), and it shows a portion of the planet’s Gordii Dorsum region, “at the edge of the lava plains of Amazonis Planitia.”
Now, that info should be enough to make it clear the scale is not quite right for us to be convinced what we’re seeing is a grid plan for some city that is to be built, but, as said, this is imagination land, and no one is stopping us from seeing the features as such, thus painting the picture of a Martian city as seen from very high up.
In reality, what our eyes perceive are in fact criss-crossing ridges of some sort, heading in all directions, away from each other or coming together to form box-shaped features that look like city blocks, eroded by wind and with no actual buildings inside them.
