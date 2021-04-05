Mars Helicopter Drops 4 Inches to an Alien Soil, Flight Imminent

4 World’s First Helicopter to Travel to Space Powers Up En Route to Mars

On April 4, the insect-like Mars helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover that carried it to the planet. It is now fully-deployed on the Martian ground, awaiting the green light from Earth to start spinning its blades. 1 photo



The machine now sits inside the 33-by-33-foot (10-by-10-meter) area of Mars chosen to become the take-off and landing pad. In a few days’ time, probably no sooner than April 11,



If successful, the mission opens up a few interesting possibilities. Presently, the exploration of other worlds is done either through orbiting satellites or rovers on the ground. That means we get a sense of Mars either from too far away or from too close for comfort.



Miniature helicopters buzzing around would provide mission planners with a bird’s-eye view of whatever area is targeted and much more juicy details.



Ingenuity is not a big machine. It weighs just four pounds (1.8 kg) thanks to the lightweight materials used for making it and has a rotor diameter of 4 feet (1.2 meters). The rotor will spin at 2,537 rpm and allow the helicopter to climb at a rate of about 3 feet per second (1 meter per second). The highest the thing is scheduled to fly is 10 feet (3 meters).



The plan is to have it up in the air for 30 seconds, the most important seconds in the history of alien worlds exploration efforts.

#MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed! Its 293 million mile (471 million km) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 cm) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/XaBiSNebua — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 4, 2021