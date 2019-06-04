autoevolution
 

Mars 2020 Rover Gets HD Color Cameras That Zoom

4 Jun 2019, 15:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
As the launch date for the Mars 2020 mission approaches, efforts to get the rover ready for the task ahead are accelerating. The machine is currently in the final assembly stages, and all its pieces are beginning to fall into place.
12 photos
Mars 2020 roer instrument layoutMars 2020 roverMars 2020 renderingMars 2020 MOXIE instrumentMars 2020 skycrane descent maneuverMars 2020 RIMFAX instrumentMars 2020 Supercam instrumentMars 2020 SHERLOC InstrumentMars 2020 PIXLi instrumentMars 2020 Mastcam-Z instrumentMars 2020 MEDA instrument
Earlier in May, the rover was fitted with two Mastcam-Z high-definition cameras, which it will use to navigate around the Red Planet and give Earth-based scientists an in-depth look at what’s out there.

The Mastcam-Z is a panoramic and stereoscopic camera that will be used to determine the mineralogy of the Martian surface and assist with rover operations ranging from driving to core-sampling.

For people on Earth, the camera will allow a better understanding of the “textural, mineralogical, structural and morphologic details in rocks and sediment at any location within the rover's field of view.”

That’s possible because this camera is the first humans have sent to Mars that has the capability to zoom and generate 3D images at “unprecedented resolution."

"With a resolution of three-hundredths of an inch (0.8 millimeters) in front of the rover and less than one-and-a-half inches [38 millimeters] from over 330 feet (100 meters) away - Mastcam-Z images will play a key role in selecting the best possible samples to return from Jezero Crater." said in a statement Jim Bell, the man in charge with the Mastcam-Z.

In all, the 2020 rover is equipped with seven tools designed specifically for its mission (you can read all about them here). Another camera system, SuperCam, will provide data on the presence of organic compounds.

The Mars 2020 mission will take off next year aided by an Atlas V rocket. It will land in February 2021 in the Jezero Crater on the western edge of Isidis Planitia. It is the most important mission ever sent to Mars, as it will attempt, for the first time, to produce oxygen from Martian atmospheric carbon dioxide.
mars 2020 rover mars 2020 mastcam-z hd camera Mars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
SEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric CompactCADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 