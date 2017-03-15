Mark Zuckerberg Experiences NASCAR Thrills, Dale Jr. Scares Him

Mark Zuckerberg
made a live video about cars today, which documented his NASCAR experience.
The founder of Facebook has no plans to go racing, but he did accept Dale Earnhardt Jr.
’ invitation to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two spoke about the sport, life, and driving, but it all changed when the pair got in a two-seat Chevrolet to experience a couple of laps together.
Home of the NASCAR
All-Star Challenge, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is 1.5-mile (2.4 km) oval, and its turns are banked at 24 degrees. Meanwhile, the straights have an embankment of five degrees.
It looks like this was Zuck’s first experience in a racecar, which explains why he appears to be extremely scared of riding with Dale Earnhardt Jr in his #88 Chevrolet
. Dale Jr. promised to give Zuckerberg "a feel for the grip of the tires," but any petrolhead will tell you that you need to speed up to understand the experience in a racecar.
Surprisingly, Zuckerberg managed to get a grip on himself after the initial moments of shock, and even managed to speak to Earnhardt Jr. on their short drive at Charlotte. Things got a little too much for "Zuck," so he asked Dale to take it back to the pits.
Instead of stopping his live video to catch his breath, Mark Zuckerberg just left the “frame” for a couple of moments. He somehow returned with fresh courage, as he was promised the chance to drive a NASCAR-prepped two-seater on the track.
With the tables turned, Mark felt significantly more confident as he was behind the wheel of a stock car, and Earnhardt Jr. was giving him directions through the pit radio. It appears that “Zuck” is fond of driving, and he can understand why “people enjoy doing this.”
After the brief "moment of obvious" for any petrolhead, Mark drove back to the pits and thanked Dale Jr. for the experience. Hopefully, a few of the Facebook founder’s followers became curious of motorsport in general, which will bring some new fans to any branch of racing.