autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Mark Zuckerberg Experiences NASCAR Thrills, Dale Jr. Scares Him

 
15 Mar 2017, 15:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Mark Zuckerberg made a live video about cars today, which documented his NASCAR experience.
The founder of Facebook has no plans to go racing, but he did accept Dale Earnhardt Jr.’ invitation to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two spoke about the sport, life, and driving, but it all changed when the pair got in a two-seat Chevrolet to experience a couple of laps together.

Home of the NASCAR All-Star Challenge, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is 1.5-mile (2.4 km) oval, and its turns are banked at 24 degrees. Meanwhile, the straights have an embankment of five degrees.

It looks like this was Zuck’s first experience in a racecar, which explains why he appears to be extremely scared of riding with Dale Earnhardt Jr in his #88 Chevrolet. Dale Jr. promised to give Zuckerberg "a feel for the grip of the tires," but any petrolhead will tell you that you need to speed up to understand the experience in a racecar.

Surprisingly, Zuckerberg managed to get a grip on himself after the initial moments of shock, and even managed to speak to Earnhardt Jr. on their short drive at Charlotte. Things got a little too much for "Zuck," so he asked Dale to take it back to the pits.

Instead of stopping his live video to catch his breath, Mark Zuckerberg just left the “frame” for a couple of moments. He somehow returned with fresh courage, as he was promised the chance to drive a NASCAR-prepped two-seater on the track.

With the tables turned, Mark felt significantly more confident as he was behind the wheel of a stock car, and Earnhardt Jr. was giving him directions through the pit radio. It appears that “Zuck” is fond of driving, and he can understand why “people enjoy doing this.”

After the brief "moment of obvious" for any petrolhead, Mark drove back to the pits and thanked Dale Jr. for the experience. Hopefully, a few of the Facebook founder’s followers became curious of motorsport in general, which will bring some new fans to any branch of racing.

Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg NASCAR Dale Earnhardt Jr
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72