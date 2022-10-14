Marines Can Instantly Make Spare Parts and Tools Thanks to Front Line 3D Printer

3D printing is perhaps the biggest revolution in manufacturing since, well, probably, the invention of the assembly line. Still not widespread, the technology, which some have likened to Star Trek’s replicators, will most definitely completely change our world in a few years’ time.
Being small and mobile in some cases, and capable of producing hardware at a push of a few buttons, 3D printers are of particular interest to the military as well, which would greatly benefit from the ability to produce the stuff it needs right on the front lines, eliminating at least in part its dependence of supply lines. And among the first to step into this brave new world are the Marines from the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 39, based at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
For a while now these guys have been playing with something called Tier 1 Expeditionary (T1X) desktop polymers system. It’s an additive manufacturing (AM) piece of tech, as they call it, that can be deployed “in contested logistics environments” and make equipment and parts on-demand from polymers.
The Marines describe the T1X as “the first deployable AM system in support of naval aviation,” and for now it can reproduce 126 parts from the repository hosted on a Department of Defence website. We’re not told exactly what those parts are, but we do know they include job aids, and might also include parts for helicopters, as the commanding officer for Marine Aircraft Group 39, Col. Nathan Marvel, hints.
"As the AH-1Z and UH-1Y type/model/series lead, I see immense potential with additive manufacturing for these H-1 platforms," the official said in a statement. “I intend to be very active ensuring AM further develops for these H-1 platforms."
At the time of writing, its unclear if and when the T1X will see action away from home.
