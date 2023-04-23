Marcos Mantula Is a Long, Low, and Lightweight Classic Car Powered by a Big, Buff V8

Marcos Engineering, a low-volume British sports car manufacturer that is now defunct and consigned to history, might not ring any bells with some of today's car enthusiasts. Actually, even diehard classic car fans would be forgiven if they didn't know much about the brand. However, like many of the discontinued car companies across the globe, Marcos was a brand that left a mark on the automotive industry and helped inspire other car models after it.
The company's Marcos GT and Marcos 1800 GT obtained good results in various racing events, like the British GT Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which helped drive up the demand for their road cars.
Lack of funding, the move to an expensive new location, and some problems with exporting their cars to the United States led to financial troubles. In 1971, the company ceased operations. However, the carmaker has risen from its ashes several times throughout its history and left us with some amazing models to talk about. One of them is the Marcos Mantula, a handbuilt car that was introduced in 1983 after Jem Marsh resurrected the Marcos brand.
The Mantula was one of the best-selling models in the British company's catalog and arguably the most desirable Marcos for use as a daily driver. It was part of Marcos' "second-generation" GT, introduced in 1981 when the company's focus on racing cars had died down, and was offered in both coupe and convertible form over its production run.
Judging by the Mantula's look, you should expect it to deliver exceptional handling and great performance, but the engine choice might surprise you.
The sports car was built on a steel chassis with a lightweight fiberglass body, giving it a total curb weight of just 900 kg (1,984 lbs). Its design was characterized by a low-slung body, long hood, and sleek lines that helped optimize aerodynamics. It was very similar to the earlier GT model, but what it really stood out for was its exceptional performance and power provided by the Rover V8 engine it was equipped with.
The compact and lightweight 3.5-liter mill, known to have been put under the hood of many classics from Paris Dakar Rally-winning Range Rovers to TVR race cars, was able to deliver 190 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. This was enough to propel the car from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km) in just 5.5 seconds and help it achieve a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
Over its production run, Mantula was available both as a fully assembled model and a kit car, and later in the 1980s, it was offered with the more powerful 3.9-liter fuel-injected version of the V8.
The example you see here is a rare 1985 Marcos Mantula, one of only 170 coupes ever made. It also comes equipped with the famous 3.5-liter Rover V8 engine coupled with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. It boasts a blue paint finish over a blue leather interior, the same color combination that it was originally built in.
The car was previously owned by an aircraft engineer, and this is obvious in the engine bay and under the hood, where everything looks like a work of mechanical art. It is said to have received lots of improvements over the years, with extensive upgrades and modifications to the engine. It also underwent some strengthening and reinforcement work in areas such as the chassis.
Various chromed parts were added to the exterior, along with usability upgrades such as a clear fuel filter with pressure gauge. An aftermarket immobilizer was also fitted to the car.
Aesthetically, on the other hand, it could do with some recommissioning work and professional detailing as its skin shows some imperfections and age-related patina. The tires also need to be replaced ASAP.
The interior, offering seating for two, clearly shows signs of wear and patina, especially the "high-traffic" areas such as the steering wheel, the footwell carpets, the shifter, and the switchgear, so some upholstery work is required. The good news, however, is that the car's electrical systems and displays are in working order.
This 1985 Marcos Mantula has had three owners since new and is now offered for sale out of Wiltshire, England. It has no valid MoT certificate at the moment but comes with three box files full of invoices, owner's manuals, and printed handbooks. Its odometer shows that it has been driven 15,787 miles (25,406 km). Though it's a lesser-known British classic only proper gearheads have heard about, this oldtimer is definitely worth restoring.