Marcos Mantula Is a Long, Low, and Lightweight Classic Car Powered by a Big, Buff V8

Marcos Engineering, a low-volume British sports car manufacturer that is now defunct and consigned to history, might not ring any bells with some of today's car enthusiasts. Actually, even diehard classic car fans would be forgiven if they didn't know much about the brand. However, like many of the discontinued car companies across the globe, Marcos was a brand that left a mark on the automotive industry and helped inspire other car models after it.

21 photos Photo: Car and Classic