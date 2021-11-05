Marcello Gandini: Father of the Modern Supercar

A great artist always critiques his successors. That is why Marcello Gandini didn’t hold back when stating his displeasure with the 2nd generation Lamborghini Countach. The latest press release from San’Agata extolls the history of the Raging Bull, by leaving their greatest designer noticeably absent.
In this new series, we will be profiling automotive designers who have changed the world. To get started on the right foot, we decided to start at the top. Maestro was born in Turin on August 26th of 1938. The son of an Orchestra Conductor, his life’s work would inspire generations of designers. He has always said he favored mechanical and practical designs, and some of his creations could be considered as such.
What Lamborghini wanted was something new, unencumbered by brand history. Dallara and his team built a rolling chassis based around a mid-mounted transverse V12. Nothing like it had ever been done before, but it was naked. Giving Gandini a clean sheet to work with, the 1966 Miura arrived with no apologies.
If you want a graceful sedan, he is the man behind the first BMW 5 Series (1972 to ’81), Maserati Quattroporte (both generations), and the Citroen BX hatchback. If you want an Italian body with American power, he designed the final DeTomaso Pantera, along with the Corvette-powered Iso Grifo 90 and 96 concept cars. The Iso Lele was a 2+2 coupe built between 1969 and 1974 and it was powered by a 350 hp Corvette 327 V8.
In the midst of all these projects, Lamborghini asked him to do it again. While most other Lambos are named for famous fighting bulls, someone uttered an Italian phrase of amazement when they first saw it. “Countach” translates to modern English as “WTF”, and this aggressive beast would reign supreme until 1991. Many fans consider the 1988 Countach 25th Anniversary to be the car’s high-water mark, but the exaggerated flares, scoops, and spoilers were actually designed by a young apprentice named Horacio Pagani.
After the Iso era, Enzo Ferrari asked for a model that would bridge the gap between the Dino and Ferrari brands. The result was the Dino 308 GT4, which would evolve into the 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4. It was their first mid-mounted V8, and the first Ferrari to not be styled by Pininfarina.
For an encore, the 1976 Ferrari Rainbow concept would evolve into the 1979 Fiat X1/9. To make it possible, the Fiat 132 was their disco-era family sedan. But wait, there’s more! The World Rally Championship saw many examples of his Lancia Stratos, and he also penned its competitor in the Renault 5. All the while, the Alfa Romeo Montreal was his conservative 2+2 GT car.
By the late 80’s, Lamborghini was low on cash and they needed a savior. A great car had the potential to save the brand, but the new owners had more conservative ideas. When Chrysler purchased the brand, Gandini’s prototype for the Diablo was deemed too exotic for the American managers. Therefore, the gorgeous design was neutered by Detroit, but Gandini had the last laugh. He used his original as the basis for the wild Cizeta-Moroder V16T.
Perhaps this was the beginning of bad blood between the old man and the house of the raging bulls. Nevertheless, he moved on to sculpt the resurrection of the Maserati Quattroporte along with leading Bugatti into the modern era with the EB110.
Looking back, he didn’t just focus on the Lamborghini supercars, he is also responsible for the Bravo, Espada, Jarama, Uracco, and the Marzal. Snubbing him wasn’t the right move in our book, so let’s be thankful for old man Gandini. Stay with us for more spotlights on automotive icons.
