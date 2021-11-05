Marcello Gandini: Father of the Modern Supercar

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Snubs Marcello Gandini After His Comments About the "So-Called New Countach"

2 Marcello Gandini Humiliates Lamborghini Over Its Design of the "So-called New Countach"

3 Bugatti EB 110 Is Now 30 Years Old, and It’s More Awesome Than Ever

4 From a 1966 Miura to the Murcielago, Here Are Some Lamborghini Legends That Time Forgot

5 The Countach Story: From Its Humble Beginnings to Reshaping Lamborghini