Marc Marquez Takes His Second 2017 Season Win At Sachsenring

This weekend’s MotoGP round was less of a show compared to what we’ve seen so far this season. Still, it was an important one for Repsol Honda as the team won its fourth double-podium finish with Marc Marquez
and Dani Pedrosa getting first and third places.
Marquez won his second race in 2017, also representing his eighth first place podium at Sachsenring in a row. Along with teammate Pedrosa, the two got away from the front row in a brilliant start, entering the first corner in first and second places, respectively.
On lap five, Jonas Folger overtook Dani and even Marc on the following lap. However, the latter regained leader position in lap 11 and went on to take his huge victory, earning him the lead in the Championship before the four-week summer break.
“I’m very, very happy,”
Marc said after the race. “I knew before the weekend that this was an important moment in the Championship and that the Sachsenring was an important circuit for us. It was the place to take a risk if necessary and to try to win. So I’m happy we took these 25 points and the lead in the Championship before the summer break.”
“The race was very tight. Honestly, before the start, I thought I would have to battle with Dani, but actually, there was also another very fast opponent. I was very surprised at the beginning to see Jonas there, and I thought he might stay in between with the other riders, but he actually remained there! He was quite a tough opponent!”
he further explained.
Marc dedicated his 31st MotoGP win to Nicky Hayden, who sadly passed away in May after an unfortunate bicycle accident.
Following his fifth podium finish this year, under Folgar who got a second place at Sachsenring, puts Dani in fifth place in the overall standings, having cut his gap to the top to only 26 points.
Valentino Rossi
only took fifth place after battling out with Maverick Vinales, who by the end reclaimed fourth place.