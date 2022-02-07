Manuel Fangio's Personal Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster To Sell in a Sealed-Bid Auction

Juan Manuel Fangio is still regarded as the best F1 driver of all time, especially considering he won titles while racing for four different brands: Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Maserati. In retirement, Fangio built a museum documenting his career and one of the most beautiful pieces from the Mercedes-Benz floor was a 300 SL Roadster he received as a farewell gift. Now, it can be yours.

18 photos