Manual 2021 BMW M3 Gets 600 WHP on Pump Gas With a Tune and Bolt-Ons

This is not the first tuned G80 BMW M3, and it most certainly will not be the last. However, it is a manual 2021 BMW M3 that has been tuned in Germany, and its owner presented the results on a dedicated forum. They are impressive, to say the least. How does 600 WHP on pump gas sound?
To show the full picture, the result was obtained on a Mustang Dyno, and the vehicle managed to offer 600 WHP and 879 Nm (649 lb.-ft.) of torque on pump gas. The owner has not specified if he was using 100-octane, 98-octane, or just 95-octane (ROZ). Mind you, the baseline was a read of 529 ps (521 horsepower) and 636 Nm (469 lb.-ft.) at the wheels.
With e-mix (e20-e30), which is a blend of ethanol and gasoline with a higher ethanol content (up to 30 percent, as the name reveals), the M3 managed to send 672 ps and 953 Nm (ca. 702 lb.-ft.) of torque to the rear wheels.
The owner, who goes by the username VonB, posted the video of the dyno test, along with details of his mods on Bimmerpost. According to him, the vehicle has received fabrication work from InkedCustom, which involves a cat-less downpipe, and we can also spot a set of aftermarket air filters under the hood.
The ECU was unlocked with the help of a company called Femto, but that was not all that was required to get this M3 running on a custom tune. Another company, called FH_1, also helped achieve this goal, while the tuners at PureBoost in Germany wrote the code for the inline-six-cylinder engine to operate as desired.
The result of this tune is described as a stage 2 plus, as it involves both a software tune and modifications that are classified as "bolt-ons," even though the cat-less downpipe is not a bolt-on item on many vehicles.
The cone-shaped aftermarket air filters are a bolt-on, though, and the mods stopped here for this phase of the build. The M3's intake parts and the downpipe were supplied by InkedCustom, as the owner noted.
The owner also explained that his vehicle had the cold start function eliminated, so that it would start without being louder than normal. Moreover, the factory speed limit has been eliminated, which means that the 2021 M3 G80 can now drive past the official 180 mph (ca. 290 km/h). The software tune works without displaying a check engine light, which is to be expected from any reputable tuner, if you ask us.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how long the stock clutch can handle the extra grunt. As is the case with many modified vehicles out there, it will depend on how the driver handles the third pedal, but it is nice to see that the clutch can handle almost twice the stock torque.
Fortunately for the owner, there are companies out there that can provide uprated clutches if needed, but that might sacrifice drivability in normal traffic conditions.
