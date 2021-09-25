More on this:

Mansory Thinks the Bentley Bentayga Looks Better Like This, What Say You?

It’s alright to be shaking your head in disapproval upon looking at these pics. We’ve done it too, though someone at Mansory is probably rubbing their hands thinking how much profit there are going to make off this Bentley Bentayga 16 photos



When it started life at the Crewe factory in the United Kingdom, it used to be a luxury SUV . Now it looks more like a high-end estate due to the tweaked suspension that has brought it closer to the asphalt. At least the aftermarket wheels and tires fill the arches better, though we don’t exactly approve of the pattern, nor those body addons for that matter.One does not need to know much about the Bentayga to spot them, because they are pretty much everywhere. From the front and rear bumpers, to the fenders, side skirts, and diffuser. The hood was made of carbon fiber, and the lightweight material has made its way onto other parts. The tuned vehicle has a new rear spoiler too that bears the tuner’s signature, which can also be seen on the grille.Contrasting the whole black exterior is a very lively cockpit. Fine leather upholstery that combines blue and white has been wrapped around the seats, and parts of the center console, door cards, and dashboard. The steering wheel and gearshift lever sport similar looks, and everything is topped off with carbon fiber accents and even more Mansory logos.Like previous Bentaygas tuned by Mansory , this one too has more firepower. The tuner states that the output and torque have been boosted to 739 hp (750 ps / 552) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm), which lets it hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, and 197 mph (317 kph). The mileage would be of little interest to those who can afford to buy a new Bentley, but Mansory has released it anyway: 16.6 mpg US (14.2 l/100 km) on average, and 337 g/km of CO2.