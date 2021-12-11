Mansory's McLaren 720S Looks Like the Batmobile, Apart From Visually

Mansory has a few upgrades in store for the McLaren 720S, and they have recently fitted them to this blacked-out example, sharing pictures of it on social media.
An “all black everything” project, as the tuner put it, it features different mods inside and out, sprinkled with aftermarket wheels.
A new front bumper, with more aggressive canards, is part of the makeover, and so is the new frunk lid. Big side skirts and massive blades dominate the profile, and at the back, it has a reinterpreted diffuser with side blades, and re-tuned central part, behind the engine, to make room for the quad exhaust pipes, two more than the stock version of the British supercar. The 22-inch forged wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, complete the exterior looks.
For the cabin, Mansory chose black suede for the bucket seats, bedecked by white piping and stitching. They have released a single picture of the interior until the time of writing, but knowing how they roll, we can pretty much assume that this material can be found throughout the cockpit. Look closely at the door card on the passenger side, and you will see that it sports the tuner’s logo, just like the headrests, entry sills, and perhaps other parts that are not visible.
A power upgrade was on the menu for the First Edition a few years back, increasing the output from 720 to 755 metric horsepower (710-744 bhp / 530-555 kW). As a result, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration was dealt with in 2.8 seconds, one tenth of a second faster than the untuned 720S, and top speed increased from 212 to 214 mph (341-345 kph). Nonetheless, since Mansory couldn’t be bothered with dropping any performance specs when it comes to this murdered-out Macca, it is very likely that its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has remained untouched.
