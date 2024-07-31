Mansory's Latest Venatus S Is a Trip-Ready Kitschy Machine

We cannot remember how many Lamborghini Uruses Mansory has maimed over the years, but that list has just grown to include the one pictured below, which looks both trippy and kitschy at the same time.
This project has gathered nearly 80k likes on social media in less than 24 hours, with most web surfers calling it pure fire and the occasional criticism. Between us, we've seen far worse takes on this model from the said tuner, so it's not that bad – for a Mansory.
The thing that stands out immediately is the car's bi-tone look. It mixes black on the upper parts of the body with a light shade of blue on the lower components and has a lot of forged carbon, too, visible on the bumper add-ons, hood, rear diffuser, side mirror casings, and other components.
Mansory's body kit for the Lamborghini Urus comprises numerous attachments to the face, including a new hood. It has also given it a large wing at the rear, new mirror caps, side skirts, rear pillar trim, roof-mounted spoiler, and several other things. The tuner's logos replaced the Lamborghini emblems, and this exotic crossover rides on new wheels.
There is no word on a possible engine tune, but the previous Mansory Venatus S we wrote about came with 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. This made it 231 hp (234 ps/172 kW) and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) more powerful than the Urus Performante. Mansory said that one takes only 2.9 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and has a 201 mph (323 kph) top speed. By comparison, the stock Urus Performante does the sprint in 3.3s and maxes out at 190 mph (306 kph).
Mansory has a wide selection of aftermarket components for the Lamborghini Urus, including various wheel options, interior personalization, custom finishes (wraps), numerous exterior add-ons, and so on. Thus, whatever you're looking for, they have your back, so long as it is something OTT, as the tuning company is famously known for.
Everything this tuner touches tends to value an eye-watering amount of money, and the same goes for its latest Venatus S. Mind you, it doesn't appear to be for sale, as it was probably a special commission. Still, you can bet that it is probably worth well over half a million dollars in today's market. Would you buy one?
Opening the door will reveal the reupholstered interior. Mansory went for a minty look, with new leather upholstery wrapped around the dashboard, door cards, seats, steering wheel, pillars, sun visors, headliner, etc. There are some glossy black touches as well, several Mansory-branded elements like the headrests, seatbelts, and steering wheel, and a starlight headliner to round things off.
