When it comes to some of the most outrageous luxury and high-performance vehicle modifications, one of the automotive world’s go-to addresses is tipped on the navigation device to Brand, Germany. It is indeed a predestined name, and the (tuning) brand to which one needs to relate is none other than Mansory, of course.
If you currently plan on not just standing out in your posh crowd but also making sure that most normal human beings would start running amok crying their outrage at the sight of most of their creations, that is. If you need examples, there is a bucketload of them, and we can easily talk about what they are doing to the BMW X7, Audi RSQ8, the two-door Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coupe (aka Mansory Gronos Evo C), or the Lambo Urus.
Alas, we are not here to discuss the eternal luxury crossovers and super-SUVs, but rather we should all remember that, traditionally, the aftermarket world of tuning, customization and personalization kicked off their proceeds with the sports car category. And when it comes to feistiness, of course, there is nothing like a Prancing Horse dressed in crimson. Or yellow, as is the Mansory case here. Bear with us, we will explain.
So, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and its open-top Spider sibling have been around in PHEV mid-engine form (with 986 hp) since at least 2019. That was enough time for the aftermarket outlet to do its usual quirky and potentially ugly bidding – and we just noticed the F9XX program adopt a Spider for the Tempesta Celeste supercar cat(walk) calling. Thus, where is the novelty here?
Well, as it turns out, Mansory also has options – called ‘soft kits’ for those who do not want to scare away everyone around them when pulling up in front of them to brag about their tuned car or SUV. Just like other models – such as the Ferrari 812, Maserati MC20, or Porsche 911 Turbo – before them, now the Ferrari SF90 (both Stradale and Spider, quite unfortunately) is also available with what the company labels as a ‘super soft kit.’ It is still very much in your face, no worries, so it will make a splash just about everywhere.
The newly developed package includes precious stuff like lightweight carbon fiber aero bits and body components, new suspension goodies, forged wheel options, along with a variety of interior modifications. But here is the catch – it not only looks ready for anything or quite ugly (depending on your POV, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder), but it also has a cool bump in performance. As such, the Mansory SF90 ‘super soft kit’ raises the ethos to 1,100 hp for a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of more than 355 kph (over 220 mph).
