Mansory F8XX Spider Is Probably the Ugliest Ferrari F8 out There

Another Ferrari F8 fell into Mansory's hands recently. It is the Spider, aka the open-top variant of the Italian supercar, and while it was a dream product before the makeover, it's now a kitschy project.
Christened the Mansory F8XX Spider, it has a complete body kit with the usual updates. It has a new splitter, blades, an altered front hood, modified fenders, side skirt add-ons, rear vent surrounds, a rear diffuser, different mirror caps, a rear wing, and so on.
Mansory decided it looked best with a satin black wrap sprinkled with forged carbon and numerous orange accents akin to the interior. The wheels are also new and measure 9.5x21 inches at the front and 12x21 inches at the rear. For what it's worth, they're also controversial, just like the rest of the supercar's exterior.
The cockpit wouldn't have been bad at all if the tuner had chosen a different color. However, the bright orange leather upholstery contributes to the kitschy look. Mansory's logos decorate numerous components on the inside (and not only). The Italian flag motif is also present on various parts, and it has even more carbon fiber – at least, it's not the ugly forged one.
How does it compare to the stock model? Well, the tuned one is reportedly three-tenths of a second faster to 62 mph and has a mph (14 kph) higher maximum speed. The turbo'd 3.9L V8 motor produces 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque and 710 horsepower (720 ps/530 kW).
Does this Ferrari look familiar? Well, it is because we covered it some half a year ago. Only this time, we get to see it in real-life shots as shared on Instagram by the tuner's Middle Eastern arm. Mansory still calls it "a piece of art" and has it on display in its Dubai showroom, and it's very proud of it. Guess we'd be, too, if we spent an insane amount of money on turning a perfectly fine ride into a brash-looking project.
Before wrapping it up, we'll remind you that Ferrari pulled the plug on the F8 in 2023, four years after production commenced, so its rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive supercar that succeeded the 488, 458, F430, and 360 is officially dead.
It wasn't long ago when Mansory used to draw the line at modifying a vehicle's exterior and interior. However, in more recent times, the tuner has started applying elbow grease to its projects. Therefore, the pictured Ferrari F8 Spider enjoys 868 horsepower (880 ps/647 kW) and 708 pound-foot (960 Nm) of torque. It pushes up to 220 mph (354 kph) and can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.6 seconds. Or that is what the tuner claims, anyway.
