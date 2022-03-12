Mansory Bentley Flying Spur Is Green With Envy… at the Stock Model for Being Prettier

We don’t want to say that this tuned Bentley Flying Spur is ugly, because it isn’t, not compared to other crazy cars that have been signed by Mansory, but it doesn’t look better than the stock car.
Shared on social media in the first days of spring in the northern hemisphere, this Bentley Flying Spur was photographed in the tuner’s showroom in Istanbul, Turkey, with no background data whatsoever.
Still, we can see that it wears a green paint, similar to the famous British Racing Green and that it has some carbon fiber contrasting accents, like the hood, grille surround, front apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler. The wheels appear to be 22 inches in size, and they have a multi-spoke pattern and Mansory center caps.
Overall, this modified Flying Spur is a head-turning ride, and if the design looks familiar, then you likely remember their previous take on the model. That one dates back to late last year, when we found it for grabs online. Considering that Mansory doesn’t have any cars for sale today, we can assume that they flipped it, and at over $300,000, it wasn’t that affordable, to begin with.
Besides the overhauled exterior, that one had a few special things inside too, such as the carbon-like trim, beige leather upholstery, various Mansory logos, and so on. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine was also tuned, making 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, enough to help it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill and a 340 kph (211 mph) maximum speed.
We don’t know if Mansory has tuned the lump of the green car, but even if they didn’t, it’s not exactly underpowered. The model has 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) straight from the factory, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration in 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 333 kph (207 mph).
