Manny Khoshbin Wants to Buy a Porsche 911 GT3, Needs Your Help to Customize It

We're only four months into 2021 and real-estate billionaire Manny Khoshbin has already bought four cars. According to his YouTube vlogs, he added a Porsche 911 Targa 4S, a Ford GT Heritage Edition, a McLaren Speedtail Hermes, and a used Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe to his garage this year. But Manny isn't stopping here. He now wants a 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 and he's asking for your help to customize it.
In his latest video, Manny goes through the online configurator to pick a few options for his 911 GT3. The idea is to give you some hints as to what he likes, but it's pretty obvious that he's already made up his mind about a few boxes he will check on the options sheet.
As far as exterior colors go, he's really into Racing Yellow. That's one of my favorite colors too, because it makes the 911's muscular design cues stand out. He also seems to dig the light gray hue that Porsche calls Chalk. Body-colored mirror caps and a black center stripe are also among his preferred visual add-ons.
He also went on to add the full bucket seats, the ceramic composite brakes, the front axle lift, and the Chrono Package. Since he's not a row-your-own kind of guy, Khoshbin will opt for the PDK transmission. For a bit of extra pizzazz, he configured a matching key fob with yellow accents and stitching.
Manny's quick build comes in at a cool $186,820, which accounts for almost $25,000 in options. It remains to be seen if he will go with this layout, but he seems very serious about taking your ideas into consideration. So check out the video below and let him about how you'd configure the Porsche 911 GT3.
Who knows, maybe he'll actually like the idea and use to configure his latest supercar. We'll find out more about the final configuration he will go with it sometime next week.
