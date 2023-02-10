Manny Khoshbin Takes One of His Porsches Out for a Joyride, He Has So Many Others Incoming

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin is a true car collector. Although he prefers to own unique and limited-edition cars, he has a soft spot for Porsche, given how many of them grace his garage.
Manny Khoshbin is an Iranian-born self-made millionaire, with a real estate empire. Thanks to how successful he's become; he can indulge in one of his biggest passions: cars. Khoshbin is also a popular YouTuber, where he shows videos of his car fleet, which often includes extremely limited editions or custom cars.
In the most recent video, Manny Khoshbin took out one of his Porsches for a joyride. The vehicle of choice is also a special edition 911 model, created to celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design. Based on a Targa 4 GTS, the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition was offered in 750 units, equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine making 473 horsepower (480 ps) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque. Khoshbin got the number 133.
During the video, he raved over this model, explaining that the $200,000+ he paid for it was "well worth it" because it is "a lot of fun to drive."
But the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary isn't the only Porsche Manny Khoshbin has. In 2021, he bought the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, and he already had a Porsche 935.
The real estate mogul doesn’t have just one or two more Porsches coming, but five of them. One of them is the GT3 RS, which is the one he's most excited about. He previously called the GT3 RS "a monster," adding "love the new hood, seems like every year Porsche is doing a bigger wing on the back, which I love." The 911 GT3 RS has a lot of things that get car enthusiasts excited about, be it its race car design, carbon fiber bucket seats, or naturally aspirated flat-six engine generating 518 horsepower (525 ps).
There's also the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and he previously said that he wanted it in "chalk color." In the new video, he says that people keep saying that the GT4 RS does better than the GT3 RS on the track, but he seemed doubtful about it.
Besides these two, he is also waiting for the 911 Sport Classic, a North America limited edition Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America of only 115 units, and the 911 Dakar.
He also stays loyal to his love for Porsche even when he goes on holiday, because last year, he rented a classic Porsche 356 Speedster while in Greece.
Until he receives those five, he still has a few of them worth enjoying. I won’t spoil his joyride in the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary for you, which you can see below, but I can tell you that much: he had a blast.
Khoshbin has more Porsches coming
